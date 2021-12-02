ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Wyoming fundraising to erase school lunch debt in state

 2 days ago
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — More than 3,000 Wyoming youngsters will have their school lunch debt forgiven through an effort led by First Lady Jennie...

Gov. Ricketts: No lockdowns or mandates

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued a statement following news that the omicron variant of coronavirus had been identified in Nebraska. “In Nebraska, we have learned how to balance living a more normal life while protecting our healthcare system,” said Governor Ricketts. “Coronavirus will be with us forever. That’s why we’ll continue that balance while also urging everyone to get vaccinated. Nebraska has maintained one of the lowest coronavirus death rates and protected our hospital capacity all without lockdowns, without mask mandates, and without vaccine mandates. We aren’t going to follow the Biden Administration or Dr. Fauci’s draconian policies.”
LINCOLN, NE
Striking Kellogg's workers to get 3% raises in new contract

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Kellogg’s has reached a tentative agreement with its 1,400 cereal plant workers that will deliver 3% raises and end a nearly two-month-long strike. The Battle Creek, Michigan-based company said Thursday the five-year deal with the Bakery, Confectionary, Tobacco Workers and Grain Millers International Union also includes cost of living adjustments in the later years of the contract and it maintains the workers’ current health benefits.
ALLIANCE, NE
New CSC programs approved by Board of Trustees

CHADRON – During its November meeting in Wayne, Nebraska, the Nebraska State College System Board of Trustees approved several new programs, options, and certificates for Chadron State College. They are MBA certificates in Healthcare Management and Digital Marketing, a Media Production minor and option, a Natural Science concentration, a Political Science minor, and a Pre-Art Therapy Option.
CHADRON, NE
Dr. Buchmann volunteers with Search Angels

CHADRON – Dr. Ann Buchman, Professor of Physical and Life Sciences, enjoys volunteering. She plays in a church bell choir, has been an instructor in a medical school in Nepal, and conducted science programs for children at the college and at the Chadron Public library. Recently she’s begun to volunteer with Search Angels, a non-profit organization that assists individuals seeking their biological family roots. Buchmann has completed five cases over the past two summers, helping adult adoptees find their biological relatives.
CHADRON, NE
Dr. Sasse is back at Chadron State College

CHADRON –Dr. Grant Sasse, who was recently hired to teach in Psychological Sciences as an Associate Professor, has some interesting connections to Chadron State College. In 2007, Sasse transferred to CSC after two years at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis. He graduated with a bachelor’s in Psychology and earned a master’s in Community Mental Health Counseling, while working as a graduate assistant for the Counseling, Psychology, and Social Work department. Through the assistantship, he gained his first teaching experience. He also competed for the Eagles’ track and field team for a year and met many people, some who are still at CSC.
Snow days could be a thing of the past at UNL

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Forget sledding. Students at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln could be required to log into an online class or watch a recorded lecture from home when bad weather strikes. The Lincoln Journal Star reports that a new policy gives UNL the option to require students to follow...
LINCOLN, NE
