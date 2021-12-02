Wyoming fundraising to erase school lunch debt in state

CHADRON –Dr. Grant Sasse, who was recently hired to teach in Psychological Sciences as an Associate Professor, has some interesting connections to Chadron State College. In 2007, Sasse transferred to CSC after two years at the University of St. Thomas in Minneapolis. He graduated with a bachelor’s in Psychology and earned a master’s in Community Mental Health Counseling, while working as a graduate assistant for the Counseling, Psychology, and Social Work department. Through the assistantship, he gained his first teaching experience. He also competed for the Eagles’ track and field team for a year and met many people, some who are still at CSC.

