The city of Pearland could move away from its 32/30 plan sooner than expected. The 32/30 plan was created to solve an issue caused by the city choosing to move to a 28-day billing period at the end of 2018 that created a 71- to 78-day gap in revenue between the city’s water customers’ billing read date and bill date. Under the 32/30 system, the city reads meters on a 32-day cycle and bills residents every 30 days.

PEARLAND, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO