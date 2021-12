"Something more aggressive had to be done." This is scary! HBO has revealed the official trailer for The Forever Prisoner, yet another new documentary film made by acclaimed director Alex Gibney. He also released The Crime of the Century this year, helped produced The First Wave, and also released Crazy, Not Insane last year. The Forever Prisoner is an HBO original documentary film that takes viewers, for the first time, behind the architects of America's torture program. The doc focuses on the story of Abu Zubaydah, the first high-value detainee subjected to the CIA's program of Enhanced Interrogation Techniques (EITs), later identified as torture by those outside the agency. The film digs deep into the provocative question: "Are we prepared to abandon our principles in order to defend them?" I think too many might actually say "yes"… This looks at Guantanamo Bay and how torture was happening there for years. This isn't the same prisoner as the one in The Mauritanian, but they are similar stories anyway. Sometimes I wonder if America will ever reckon with the things it was doing. The more stories like this that come out, the more horrifying it seems…

