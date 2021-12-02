ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'Overall a very positive thing': Psaki says turnover in vice president's office is 'natural' after grueling months

By Katherine Doyle
WashingtonExaminer
WashingtonExaminer
 2 days ago

An exodus of top staffers from Vice President Kamala Harris’s office is not cause for concern, according to the White House.

“Working in the first year of a White House is exciting and rewarding, but it's also grueling and exhausting. It's all of those things at once,” press secretary Jen Psaki told reporters on Thursday. “It's also an opportunity to bring in new faces and perspectives, which is overall a very positive thing.”

Harris’s senior adviser and chief spokeswoman Symone Sanders announced her departure late Wednesday, one of several high-level departures in the vice president's office since taking office earlier this year. Ashley Etienne, Harris's communications director, is also stepping down.

Psaki called Sanders “whip smart,” with “charisma coming out of her eyeballs.”

“She's going to do plenty of interesting things in the world in the future,” Psaki added.

“It's natural for staffers who have thrown their heart and soul into a job to be ready to move on to a new challenge after a few years, and that is applicable to many of these individuals,” Psaki said. “It's also an opportunity, as it is in any White House, to bring in new faces, new voices, and new perspectives.”

Peter Velz, the vice president's director of press operations, is also leaving Harris's office in the coming weeks, along with Vince Evans, deputy director of public engagement and intergovernmental affairs, according to reports. Over the summer, several advance staffers stepped down from their positions.

Asked whether the West Wing expected a similar turnover, Psaki demurred, saying that she didn’t “have anything to anticipate or preview for you” but that working in the White House is grueling and the public should not read into the departures.

“People are ready to do something new. They're ready to spend time with their families. They're ready to sleep more, and that is to be expected,” Psaki added. “I know the vice president is grateful to all the staff who have served her.”

Harris has faced messaging challenges and intense scrutiny during her time in the White House. Former aides have also said she can be difficult to work for.

In a letter to her colleagues late Wednesday that was reported by Politico , Sanders wrote, “Shortly, Politico, CNN and lord know whoever else is going to report that I am leaving the office at the end of December. It’s true and I’m sorry you all found out like this."

“I’m so grateful to the VP for her vote of confidence from the very beginning ... I am immensely grateful and will miss working for her and with all of you,” she added. “We are fighters. Our President and VP are fighters and I will continue to be on the team, fighting for them.”

A Kamala Harris staff exodus reignites questions about her leadership style — and her future ambitions

The rumors started circulating in July: Vice President Harris’s staff was wilting in a dysfunctional and frustrated office, burned out just a few months after her historic swearing-in and pondering exit strategies. A few days later, Harris hosted an all-staff party at her official residence, where most of her office bit into hamburgers and posted pictures of smiling, congenial co-workers on Twitter, pixelated counterpoints to the narrative of an office in shambles.
The Independent

Kamala Harris’s top adviser to leave office after talk of White House rift

Symone Sanders, the chief spokesperson and senior adviser to vice president Kamala Harris, is leaving the White House at the end of the year.The 31-year-old had served the Joe Biden administration for three years, beginning with the 2020 presidential campaign. Ms Sanders was also the national press secretary for senator Bernie Sanders’ 2016 presidential campaign."Symone has served honourably for three years," a source familiar with the matter told CNN. "The president and vice president are grateful for Symone's service and advocacy for this White House. She is a valued member, a team player, and she will be missed. We are...
Shore News Network

REPORT: ‘It’s Going To Set Women Back’: Dems Worry Dysfunction In Harris’ Office Will Hurt Other Female Candidates

Departures from Vice President Kamala Harris’ office have Democratic operatives worried about Harris’ impact on future female candidates and the potential harm associated with her could cause, according to a report from Axios. Harris’ chief spokesperson Symone Sanders announced she would be leaving her position by the end of the...
Missoulian

Why is Kamala Harris receiving low approval rating?

Vice President Kamala Harris received a low approval rating, but who is to blame? Is this a symptom of Harris' personal failings or the failings of the administration as a whole? Could anyone garner good poll numbers when so closely associated with the border crisis? A political strategist discusses the problems the vice president faces. Source by: Stringr.
