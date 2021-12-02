Jollity plans 8 Course Dinner To Ring in the New Year

Wednesday, December 1st is opening day for Joe Mama’s on Springfield Street in Dayton. This North Jersey native grew up working in Joe’s Deli, the family business and was making soups and bank deposits before he was a teenager. He moved to Columbus were he worked for Speedway and when his fiends started Hero Homes he worked for them on the side. Eventually they bought the property that was formerly Grips Grill last April and and John Gabriel moved here in May, started painting the mural on the side of the building while working on cleaning up the restaurant that had been closed for over a year.

DAYTON, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO