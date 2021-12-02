ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Restaurants

Jollity plans 8 Course Dinner To Ring in the New Year

By Dayton937
mostmetro.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLooking to end 2021 with a tasty meal? Jollity, which opened this past May on Third Street, has just announced a...

mostmetro.com

Comments / 0

Related
mostmetro.com

Joe Mama’s Taste of Dayton Opens Dec 1st

Wednesday, December 1st is opening day for Joe Mama’s on Springfield Street in Dayton. This North Jersey native grew up working in Joe’s Deli, the family business and was making soups and bank deposits before he was a teenager. He moved to Columbus were he worked for Speedway and when his fiends started Hero Homes he worked for them on the side. Eventually they bought the property that was formerly Grips Grill last April and and John Gabriel moved here in May, started painting the mural on the side of the building while working on cleaning up the restaurant that had been closed for over a year.
DAYTON, OH
Clayton County Register

The bell still rings on Thanksgiving Day: Complimentary holiday dinner celebrating its 10th year Thursday at former Waterville Lutheran Church

Long-time community centerpiece takes center stage again Thursday in Waterville... Once considered an anchor point of the community prior to its closure in 2010, the former Waterville Lutheran Church continues to be a centering point for the family of Betty and the late Edmond White. Hosting a community Thanksgiving meal in the church basement for the first time in 2012 as a way of saying thanks, the family - along with continued and growing support from the community - will be serving its 10th annual community Thanksgiving meal this Thursday, Thanksgiving Day, November 25, bringing the community together once again at the church at least one time each year. Submitted photo.
WATERVILLE, IA
Insider

7 vintage Thanksgiving dishes no one makes anymore

Today, Thanksgiving tables typically feature side dishes like mashed potatoes and mac and cheese. Once-popular options like Jell-O salads and hot Dr. Pepper are no longer part of the celebrations. However, some people still like to make dishes like ambrosia salad for nostalgia's sake. Thanksgiving celebrations revolve around food, but...
RECIPES
mostmetro.com

Restaurants Serving Christmas Eve & Christmas Dinner

For most families, returning to the same Christmas traditions year after year is a big part of what makes the holiday so special. Still, you might be looking to shake things up a little bit in 2021…in which case, checking out these restaurants open on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day could be a great idea. We’ll be updating this story as more restaurants reveal their plans.
DAYTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Drink#Seatings
theadvocate.com

Acadian Slice has big plans for the new year; but first: holiday pies

Korey Champagne has high hopes for Acadian Slice in the new year, but first the Lafayette pie baker has to make it through the busy holiday season. After prepping hundreds of pies for the holidays, Champagne plans to resume work on converting an old bookmobile into a food truck so he can take his pies to the streets. Champagne actually purchased the truck before the pandemic but ran into supply chain problems while working to restore it.
LAFAYETTE, LA
newspressnow.com

SENIOR NEWS LINE: Christmas dinner planned for parking lot

My senior center is going to hold its annual Christmas dinner outdoors in the parking lot. If that doesn’t bring a tear to your eye about the sad state of our world now, nothing will. Santa will arrive by limo behind the fire truck, we’re told, and will make his...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Vegetarian
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
reviewjournal.com

Local restaurants planning special dinners and holiday fare

The annual ThinkFoodGroup Sparkling Festival will run from Friday through Dec. 12 at China Poblano and Jaleo at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. The featured cocktail at China Poblano will be the Winter’s Blush, $17 (Hendricks gin, lychee, rose, lemon and Poema cava). There also will be a sparkling flight, $22; a trio of bubbly bottles to go, $150; and a paired bite of six trout roe siu mai, $18. Jaleo will have a sparkling flight, $32; special bubbles by the glass or bottle; and a trio of bubbly bottles to go, $250.
LAS VEGAS, NV
cravedfw

Ring in the New Year with Truluck’s

Come celebrate in style! This New Year’s Eve enjoy a special four-course dinner with the classics you love along with special and rare items sourced for your enjoyment. The package is served in place of Truluck’s standard dinner menu and is priced at $175 per guest. Reservations can be made...
RESTAURANTS
The Courier

Oasis plans holiday chicken dinner drive through

The Oasis Senior Center, 2810 Woodlawn Rd., is hosting a drive-through chicken dinner from 4-6 p.m., Thursday, Dec. 9 at their location. Dinner will include the Oasis famous chicken, dressing, mashed potatoes and gravy, vegetable, roll and dessert. Tickets are $10 per person and may be purchased online at: https://www.flipcause.com/secure/cause_pdetails/MTM3MDkw , from any Oasis Board member, or at the door the evening of the event. All proceeds go to support services for Logan County seniors. Members are encouraging the public to take a break during the holiday preparations and enjoy a great meal.
LOGAN COUNTY, IL
Bradford Era

First Night Bradford is back to ring in the new year

First Night Bradford is returning, with new entertainment, familiar faces and a change of location for the night’s finale. “We are really excited to be back this year, we are going to try to make it bigger and better,” First Night Committee member Barb Pedersen said. She explained that plans for this year’s event have been in the works since last year, once the decision to cancel for 2020-21 was definite.
BRADFORD, PA
blockclubchicago.org

Navy Pier Will Ring In The New Year With Dancing, Drinks And More

DOWNTOWN — Navy Pier’s New Year’s Eve celebration is back this year after a pandemic hiatus. The New Year on the Pier party kicks off 8 p.m. Dec. 31 in the Aon Grand Ballroom, 840 E. Grand Ave. The venue will have a live band and DJ, premium cocktails, catering and dancing for end-of-the-year fun, according to a news release. Singer Matt Kysia will perform.
CHICAGO, IL
themainstreetmouse.com

Ring in the New Year at The Edison, Disney Springs

Ring in the new year at The Edison’s dazzling New Year’s Eve gala, filled with live entertainment, world-class dining, and an open dance floor. The excitement begins at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 with captivating performances from The Sound Society Radio Show, The Pearls burlesque trio, stilt walkers, an aerialist, DJ, and more. Guests will be privy to signature passed appetizers and food stations featuring everything from buffalo chicken sliders, prime rib, crab cakes, and loaded mashed potatoes to chocolate cake and key lime pie bites for dessert. A selection of The Edison’s premium beer and spirits will also be available via cash bars. When the clock strikes midnight, the evening will conclude with a celebratory champagne toast as we usher in the new year.
LIFESTYLE
nycinsiderguide.com

Best NYC Dinner Cruises | Formal, Singing Waitstaff, Buffet, 3 Course Dinner

A NYC Dinner Cruise on the harbor is an excellent way to combine a lovely dinner and sightseeing and there really is nothing like seeing our skyline lit up from the water. The cruises run year-round and offer you a combo of sightseeing (Statue of Liberty, Brooklyn Bridge, One World Trade Center and the Empire State Building), drinks, food, music and entertainment. Try the family-friendly buffet dinner with singing wait staff, or the elegant cocktail attire cruise with an acoustic trio. In the summer, treat yourself to the Lobster and Beer Lover’s sail, a local favorite. Check out our top picks for NYC Dinner Cruises and NYC Holiday Cruises.
BROOKLYN, NY
mostmetro.com

5- Course Holiday Prime Rib Beer Dinner

Join BJ’s Brewhouse for a 5- Course Holiday Prime Rib Beer Dinner featuring winter warmers and holiday beers from some of the world’s best craft brewers. Includes BJ’s 22nd Annual Grand Cru paired with delicious BJ’s food items. This beer dinner will have 5 courses and 6 featured beers with...
RESTAURANTS
TravelPulse

Ring In the New Year at Margaritaville Resort Times Square

WHY IT RATES: The newly opened Margaritaville Resort Times Square is offering distinctive hotel packages for three-night stays from December 30 through January 2, featuring property-wide New Year's Eve programming right at the center of the action in Times Square and unbeatable views of the iconic annual Ball Drop. — Laurie Baratti, TravelPulse Associate Writer.
LIFESTYLE
Connecticut Post

Business idea: Open a New Year's Eve dinner service!

The climax of a Christmas Eve or New Year's Eve reunion is the exact moment when almost midnight arrives, the members of the family come to the table to begin enjoying a dinner specially prepared for the occasion. The protocol of these events demands an impeccable table and a truly...
FOOD & DRINKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy