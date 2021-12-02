Jollity plans 8 Course Dinner To Ring in the New Year

Ring in the new year at The Edison’s dazzling New Year’s Eve gala, filled with live entertainment, world-class dining, and an open dance floor. The excitement begins at 8 p.m. on Dec. 31 with captivating performances from The Sound Society Radio Show, The Pearls burlesque trio, stilt walkers, an aerialist, DJ, and more. Guests will be privy to signature passed appetizers and food stations featuring everything from buffalo chicken sliders, prime rib, crab cakes, and loaded mashed potatoes to chocolate cake and key lime pie bites for dessert. A selection of The Edison’s premium beer and spirits will also be available via cash bars. When the clock strikes midnight, the evening will conclude with a celebratory champagne toast as we usher in the new year.
