ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Key West, FL

MOVIE FEATURING FAMED LOCAL HISTORIAN SET TO PREMIERE

By Contributed
keysweekly.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe College of the Florida Keys invites the public to a free screening of the new documentary short film “Adventures in History” on Friday, Dec. 3 at its new Upper Keys Center, located at Mile Marker 106.4. Doors open at 7 p.m. Directed by J. Brian King, of Sun...

keysweekly.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
keysweekly.com

LOCAL ARTISTS: LET’S RAISE A GLASS!

At watering holes from Key Largo to the mecca of tourism we know as Key West, we have some unique artists hard at work each day. These artists compose things a little differently, but they often influence our lives in very positive ways. They help us build fond memories, they offer up friendship, make us laugh, work complex and colorful chemistry projects before our very eyes and they do it all in perfect synchrony. Sadly, much of what they do is often completely overlooked. Many of these artists are also highly skilled at multitasking between the mixology, calculating mathematics at the point of sale system, and some even offer therapy sessions for the down-and-outers. As the live music cranks up nightly, as we smile and laugh with our friends and coworkers alike, behind those varnished wooden bar-tops, stand the artists hard at work. Sure, they create our libations, a simple means to an end at first glance, but there is something more we really must acknowledge. These so-called “service workers” are composing for us something requiring a unique skill set, and — dare I say? — a talent. This talent is a large part of what’s keeping our vital tourism industry alive and flourishing.
KEY WEST, FL
TVOvermind

Five Great Movies Featuring Lions

Plenty of films depict wild animals in ways that some folks don’t like, and lions often get the same treatment, not usually because they are bloodthirsty creatures, but because they have a rather fearsome appearance and, like it or not, they are meat eaters that can go off the hook if something drives them to it. People might not like seeing violence against animals in the movies when it comes to certain situations, but given that it’s all entertainment and things are kicked into high gear by creating the absolute worst, nightmare scenarios, it’s not too hard to pull for the humans that are just trying to survive. Those that are aggravating the lions can get chomped for all a lot of us care, but those that are actively trying to keep others, and themselves, safe from harm might need to be cut just a little slack. It’s true that in a lot of movies that people are constantly invading the territory of said animals, but like it or not, everyone gets to defend themselves. Here are a few of the best movies that feature lions in a number of different ways.
MOVIES
Current Publishing

Movie to premiere at Reset Center in Lawrence

A movie written, directed and produced by a Lawrence native will premiere Dec. 12 at the Reset Center in Lawrence. “Broken Silence” tells the story of a family moving past its generational curses. “Another family overcomes marital issues, and another family overcomes health, financial and addiction,” said DuJuan Boyd, who...
LAWRENCE, IN
vashonbeachcomber.com

A new documentary, ‘Found,’ features a familiar local family

“Found,” a new feature documentary that premiered on Netflix in mid-October, has a distinct island connection — it is, in part, about the experience of Chloe Lipitz, a now 17-year-old girl who grew up on Vashon. The film follows the teenager’s journey to China with her newfound cousins, Sadie and...
VASHON, WA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Islamorada, FL
Key West, FL
Entertainment
City
Marathon, FL
City
Key West, FL
City
Tavernier, FL
Local
Florida Entertainment
Key West, FL
Government
Islamorada, FL
Government
Marathon, FL
Government
City
West Hollywood, FL
City
Hollywood, FL
Local
Florida Government
FOX 21 Online

Dates Announced for Local Premiere Tour for “Hockeyland”

DULUTH, Minn. – The dates have been announced for the Northland premiere tour for the “Hockeyland” documentary. The movie will be shown in Duluth on February 2nd and 3rd, and up in the Iron Range on February 4th. Times and locations are still to be determined. Last month, the movie, which follows the Hermantown and Eveleth-Gilbert boys hockey teams through the 2019-2020 season, had its world premiere in New York City.
DULUTH, MN
Observer

Met Live season features premiere, chat at Opera House

Live at the Met, the Metropolitan Opera’s award-winning series of live, high definition (HD) opera transmissions to theaters around the world, continues at the 1891 Fredonia Opera House Performing Arts Center on Saturday at 1 p.m., with MacArthur Fellow Matthew Aucoin’s contemporary opera, Eurydice. Opera House Executive Director Rick Davis...
FREDONIA, NY
Soap Opera Digest

Holiday Movie THE MAGIC Premiering On Popstar!TV

THE MAGIC, a holiday motion picture drama, will premiere on Thursday, November 25, at 8 p.m. ET/PT. LANY Entertainment, in association with Mirror Image Films, has released the official poster and movie trailer of THE MAGIC, starring Kristos Andrews (Pete, THE BAY), Ian Buchanan (ex-Duke, GH et al), Charles Shaughnessy (Victor, GH; ex-Shane, DAYS), Katherine Kelly Lang (Brooke, B&B), Alejandra Espinoza, Bianca D’Ambrosio, Chiara D’Ambrosio, Brandon B. Brown , as well as Sally Kirkland (ex-Tracey, DAYS) and Eric Roberts (ex-Vance, Y&R). Directed, written, and produced by Emmy-winner Gregori J. Martin, the description of the film reads: Hotshot attorney David Kane [Andrews] has lost the Christmas spirit and closed his heart to love following a tragic loss 15years earlier. Now, with the help of his guardian angels, twin sisters Mary Lou and Misty, David soon finds himself falling for paralegal Carolina Castillo and learns to believe in the magic of Christmas all over again. Popstar!TV’s “LIVE” linear channel is currently available on streaming devices and smart TVs including Amazon Fire, Apple TV, Roku, DistroTV, STIRR, Plex, KlowdTV and recent additions Vizio and Samsung UK, among others. THE MAGIC will also be available on digital and on demand starting December 10th on Popstar!TV and other streaming services to follow such as Amazon Video, Tubi, and more. Check out the official poster and movie trailer here.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Historian#Sun King#Arcadia Publishing#Magic Kumquat Productions#North American
Advocate Messenger

SEE THE TRAILER‘Not to Forget’ movie premiers in Danville Friday

Not to Forget, a feature film shot in Danville, Stanford, Junction City, and Perryville two years ago, will premier Nov. 26, at the Danville Cinemas 8 and play for a week and perhaps longer. It will also open nationally in a limited theatrical release and on Video On Demand on that date.
DANVILLE, KY
midlothianmirror.com

Merry Movie Night to Feature ‘Elf’

Midlothian's Parks and Recreation Department has announced that this year’s Merry Movie night will feature 'Elf' on Friday, Dec. 10 at 6:30 p.m. To be held at Community Park, 3601 S. 14th Street, the event will include free burger boxes provided by In-n-Out Burger while supplies last. This free event is made possible by Methodist Midlothian Medical Center. Mark your calendars to join the fun. Be sure to bundle up and bring blankets and chairs.
MIDLOTHIAN, TX
CBS Austin

Local artists featured at Holiday Art on the Lawn event

AUSTIN, Texas – Members of the Austin art community celebrated the holiday season Sunday at the Holiday Art on the Lawn event. The Neill-Cochran House Museum hosted the event, providing a venue for local artists to sell their work. The event takes place four times a year, with the Holiday event focusing on Christmas gifts, jewelry, ornaments, and cards.
AUSTIN, TX
Times-Journal

Mentone book fair to feature local authors this Saturday

The Mentone Arts Center will host a “Book Fair” on Saturday, Dec. 4 from 10 a.m. to noon inside the visitors information/gift shop portion of the center. Four authors will be on-hand to sign their books during the event: Marcus Thomas, Jerry Ellis, John Dersham and Theodore Pitsios. The visitors...
MENTONE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
Outsider.com

‘American Pickers’ Star Danielle Colby Drops New Swimsuit Pic From ‘Restoring’ Beach Trip

Most fans know that Danielle Colby works with Mike Wolfe on American Pickers. She also helps him run his Antique Archaeology stores. The show and flagship store are based in Iowa. So, Dani has a massive commute to work. Currently, she lives in Puerto Rico. So, she has to make a huge trip just to go to work. However, she doesn’t always stay in one place. In fact, Dani’s work on the show often keeps her on the road. As a result, when she gets some time off, she’s exhausted and needs to find ways to restore herself mentally.
CELEBRITIES
NME

Tom Hanks names his three favourite films that he’s worked on

Tom Hanks has revealed the three of his films that he has enjoyed working on the most. Beforehand, the star defined his “favourite” selection as the films that he has had the best personal experience working on, rather than “the way the movies came out”, while appearing on The Bill Simmons Podcast.
MOVIES
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Only In Florida

The Story Behind Florida’s Most Haunted House Is Beyond Terrifying

About an hour north of Tampa, on the Nature Coast, sits a rural town called Brooksville. The town’s many historic buildings line the streets, but one local home, in particular, has caught the attention of paranormal researchers across the country, earning it a reputation as the most haunted house in Florida. Remember, the May-Stringer House […] The post The Story Behind Florida’s Most Haunted House Is Beyond Terrifying appeared first on Only In Your State.
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy