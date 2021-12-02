MOVIE FEATURING FAMED LOCAL HISTORIAN SET TO PREMIERE

Plenty of films depict wild animals in ways that some folks don’t like, and lions often get the same treatment, not usually because they are bloodthirsty creatures, but because they have a rather fearsome appearance and, like it or not, they are meat eaters that can go off the hook if something drives them to it. People might not like seeing violence against animals in the movies when it comes to certain situations, but given that it’s all entertainment and things are kicked into high gear by creating the absolute worst, nightmare scenarios, it’s not too hard to pull for the humans that are just trying to survive. Those that are aggravating the lions can get chomped for all a lot of us care, but those that are actively trying to keep others, and themselves, safe from harm might need to be cut just a little slack. It’s true that in a lot of movies that people are constantly invading the territory of said animals, but like it or not, everyone gets to defend themselves. Here are a few of the best movies that feature lions in a number of different ways.

