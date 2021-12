Founder & CEO of Clonefluence, Inc. and Cloned gg helping thousands grow their online presence with networking tactics. Entrepreneurship in any form is something that can seem impossible from the outside. Going on your own journey and being your own boss is a dream to many people, but they have never taken the step to release themselves from their nine-to-five. Some may fear leading their own company. And without proper leadership, startups may not do very well. In fact, they fail very quickly, with 70% of startups failing by their 10th year. However, all of your favorite entrepreneurs went out on a limb and started their journey, all or nothing, to make a name for themselves and their endeavor.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO