Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the state’s new congressional district map into law this past Tuesday, formalizing political boundaries drawn to help Democrats in next year’s midterm elections, when Republicans are well positioned to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The map, approved in October by the Democratic controlled Illinois General Assembly, was intended to eliminate two Republican-held districts and make elections easier for Democratic candidates, even with the state losing one congressional seat due to population loss. Democrats said the new map reflected Illinois’ diversity by adding a second predominantly Latino district and maintaining three predominantly Black districts. In southern Illinois, Republican Representatives Mike Bost and newly elected Mary Miller are now in the same district, likely to lead to a GOP primary battle in the heavily conservative downstate area.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 10 DAYS AGO