Chicago, IL

Capitol Fax.com - Your Illinois News Radar

capitolfax.com
 4 days ago

Two years later, McClain associate denies ever knowing about a “rape in Champaign” let alone a coverup. A powerful former Springfield lobbyist and close friend of House Speaker Michael Madigan once sought leniency for a state worker in a disciplinary case by arguing that the worker “kept his mouth shut” about...

capitolfax.com

khqa.com

Illinois man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO (WICS) — Another Illinois resident is facing charges for his alleged involvement in the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the United States Capitol. Lawrence Ligas, 62, was arrested on Wednesday, Dec. 1. He is facing four counts in connection with the Capitol riot:. Entering and Remaining in a Restricted...
Illinois Business Journal

Investigative reporter joins Capitol News Illinois team

SPRINGFIELD – Capitol News Illinois on Monday welcomed Beth Hundsdorfer to its full-time reporting staff. Hundsdorfer is a veteran investigative reporter who spent nearly 20 years at the Belleville News-Democrat, 13 of which were spent on the investigative beat. She also covered cops and courts. Her resume includes two John...
capitolfax.com

ILGOP jumps on Pritzker’s “governor of Chicago” quip

Not only did Pritzker and his Democratic puppets take off to a climate change summit in London while blatantly ignoring the problems at home (what does the Governor of Illinois have to do with the U.N. anyway?) — now it’s come out that he described himself as “the governor of Chicago.”
khqa.com

Christmas Nativity returns to the Illinois State Capitol

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WICS) — The Illinois State Capitol Rotunda will once again welcome a Christmas nativity scene. Illinois was the first state in the nation to put up a Christmas manger display at a state capitol building. An unveiling of the nativity scene will be held at noon on Nov....
capitolfax.com

Jennifer Geer

Chicago daily roundup: New stimulus checks for Illinois? What's your Covid risk at Thanksgiving, and more news

(CHICAGO) Welcome to the daily roundup this Wednesday, November 24. Let's look at today's top stories. It's the day before Thanksgiving in Chicago, and Americans everywhere are getting ready to stuff themselves full of turkey and side dishes. Take a break from your Thanksgiving preparations and check out what is happening in Chicago today.
Pantagraph

No holiday lights for Illinois Capitol dome. Again.

SPRINGFIELD — The Capitol dome in Springfield will be without holiday lights for the third straight year. The same structural issue that kept workers from hanging some 1,300 lights from the state Capitol dome in 2019 and again last year has not been resolved, a Secretary of State spokesman told The Springfield State-Journal Register.
freedom929.com

ILLINOIS STATE NEWS BRIEF (11/25/21)

(SPRINGFIELD) Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker signed the state’s new congressional district map into law this past Tuesday, formalizing political boundaries drawn to help Democrats in next year’s midterm elections, when Republicans are well positioned to win control of the U.S. House of Representatives. The map, approved in October by the Democratic controlled Illinois General Assembly, was intended to eliminate two Republican-held districts and make elections easier for Democratic candidates, even with the state losing one congressional seat due to population loss. Democrats said the new map reflected Illinois’ diversity by adding a second predominantly Latino district and maintaining three predominantly Black districts. In southern Illinois, Republican Representatives Mike Bost and newly elected Mary Miller are now in the same district, likely to lead to a GOP primary battle in the heavily conservative downstate area.
cbslocal.com

Lawrence Ligas Of Chicago Becomes Latest Illinois Resident Charged In Jan. 6 Capitol Insurrection

CHICAGO (CBS) — Another Illinois resident has been charged with participating in the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6. Lawrence Ligas of Chicago is facing federal charges of entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building, disorderly conduct in a capitol building, an parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building.
capitolfax.com

Meanwhile, in Crazytown

President Biden on Thursday announced new testing protocols for international travelers and extended masking requirements through March as the U.S. prepares to fight the Omicron variant this winter. * Gov. Pritzker was asked yesterday if he favored that extension…. We have an indoor mask requirement in the state of Illinois...
capitolfax.com

“I’m in it to win it. Not for a show”

* Fran Spielman interviewed retiring Majority Leader Greg Harris, and Harris talked about the hostility he endured from his supposed allies during the push to pass a marriage equality bill…. In May 2013, Harris made the difficult and highly emotional decision to call off the House vote that would have...
foxillinois.com

newschannel20.com

foxillinois.com

Illinois man to plead guilty to Jan. 6 Capitol riot

CHICAGO (AP) — A suburban Chicago man is scheduled to plead guilty next month to a misdemeanor charge of taking part in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol. Citing federal court records, the Chicago Tribune reports that 27-year-old Mark Kulas Jr., of Lake Forest is charged with “parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.”
