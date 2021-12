Countries across the world have helped China “hunt down” more than 600 Taiwanese by deporting them to Beijing instead of Taipei in the past three years, a report by a human rights group has found. Safeguard Defenders, a Spain-based group, warned that hundreds of forcibly deported individuals faced risk of persecution and severe human rights abuses.The group said “international prosecution of Taiwan nationals amounts to an assault on Taiwanese sovereignty.” The group said it was a part of a global campaign by the Chinese government to “exploit extradition treaties and other agreements”.The investigative report, titled “China’s Hunt for Taiwanese Overseas”, found...

FOREIGN POLICY ・ 3 DAYS AGO