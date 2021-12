Over the past year, the Lock 52 Historical Society has added to its collection of Regina Gates paintings. The most recent painting was donated by a lady from Norwich, New York, who wished to see the painting returned to its Port Byron home. This donation led the members of the collections committee to wonder how many Regina Gates paintings are out there. It can be dangerous writing about someone so many people knew and learned from. However, here is a little background.

