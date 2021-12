The ACC season didn’t get off to the start the NC State men’s basketball team wanted, as the Pack fell to Louisville 73-68 Saturday in PNC Arena. The Wolfpack mounted a 14-point comeback in the second half for the second game in a row, holding a lead for most of the final few minutes of the game. The Cardinals hit a couple of circus 3-pointers down the stretch to tie things up and take the lead, with NC State just not able to close out the win.

COLLEGE SPORTS ・ 5 HOURS AGO