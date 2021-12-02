Swan Turtleneck Sweater

Luggage and accessories brand PORTER has teamed up with the Japanese fashion label sacai to launch the 2021 Holiday collection. The cozy capsule consists of various sweaters that combine both brands' signature styles by literally stitching together their key garments and materials. For example, cable knit sweaters are connected by an off-center zipper, giving this classic winter item a touch of utility-focused design. Again, this asymmetrical, style-clash design is found throughout the collection, leading to exciting looks, including a multi-material sweater with tactile pockets and a cream cable knit with vibrant green, waffle fabric shoulders.
