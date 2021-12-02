ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

Swan Turtleneck Sweater

naploungewear.co
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleModel is: 177cm/5’9”, Bust: 80cm/31″, Waist: 60cm/24″, Hips: 87cm/34″, Wearing size M. With a regular fit, this sweater...

naploungewear.co

TrendHunter.com

Style-Clashing Christmas Sweaters

Luggage and accessories brand PORTER has teamed up with the Japanese fashion label sacai to launch the 2021 Holiday collection. The cozy capsule consists of various sweaters that combine both brands' signature styles by literally stitching together their key garments and materials. For example, cable knit sweaters are connected by an off-center zipper, giving this classic winter item a touch of utility-focused design. Again, this asymmetrical, style-clash design is found throughout the collection, leading to exciting looks, including a multi-material sweater with tactile pockets and a cream cable knit with vibrant green, waffle fabric shoulders.
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Way to Stay Cozy at Home? Get a Pair of Crocs

A new music doc is streaming on your TV, cookies are warming up in the oven, and snow’s falling outside — yet somehow, your feet are still freezing cold. Even if you keep turning up the thermostat this month, there’s an easier way to make sure you’re cozy this winter: Slip into a pair of Crocs. The company has produced its classically comfortable and functional shoes since 2002, and nearly two decades later, Crocs are seemingly on everyone’s feet (and in over 90 countries). The Classic Clog slide-on style is a popular footwear staple, especially for running errands, camping and wearing...
thezoereport.com

In Defense Of The Over-The-Top Sweater

A printed sweater embodies just about everything personal style needs right about now — expressiveness, energy, and a pinch of excitement. Knitwear is necessary when temperatures take a plunge, but that doesn’t have to equate to a sea of slick cashmere neutrals. In fact, designers have proven that bright patterns translate rather well to a cozy sweater. And with the coldest months of the year still ahead, it’s time to take matters into your own hands with an overview of the best graphic sweater trends of the moment, according to experts.
Robb Report

How to Wear Corduroy, the Cold-Weather Staple That’s Never Looked More Stylish

The earliest iterations of corduroy can be traced back to ancient Egypt, making it one of the oldest fabrics in the history of garb. As such, the distinctly ribbed textile has lived many lives—a luxurious insulator for medieval nobles, a hardy uniform for 19th-century factory workers, a fixture in the wardrobes of ‘60s preppies and ‘70s rockers. This fall, corduroy is once again at the fore of men’s fashion but, this time around, it’s ditching those connotations and proving its range. This season sees corduroy applied to much more than the expected 5-pocket pants and sack suits, offering countless ways to enjoy...
inputmag.com

Gucci and The North Face are back with more amazing winter jackets and hoodies

Following their landmark first collaboration this time last year, Gucci and The North Face have reunited for a second capsule of luxurious, ‘70s-tinged outdoor gear. The formula remains the same this time around, although there’s little room for complaints when the first collection was such a runaway hit. Floral, landscape, and logo-heavy prints appear across a range of goods that expand upon The North Face’s typical outdoor offerings to include tracksuits and dresses. There’s also knitwear in retro shades of orange and brown, while staple winter outerwear in solid colors invoke original patterns from the early days of the Berkeley, California-born outfitter.
thebuzzmagazines.com

Ugly Sweater Holiday Strolls

The ugliness will be over the top this holiday season when City Place Plaza hosts its ugly sweater holiday stroll, one of few events where it pays to be on the worst dressed list. So, don your gaudiest seasonal pullover and come out to enjoy some complimentary hot chocolate, live music, lawn games and letters to Santa while enjoying your front-row seat to the ugliest of seasonal couture shows.
Family Handyman

If You See a Red Porch Light, This Is What It Means

Red lights are used in all kinds of different ways. In a streetlight, the red lights mean “stop.” On your car, they indicate the brake lights. But what does a red porch light mean?. This is why your neighbors have a green porch light in November. What Does a Red...
Footwear News

Michelle Obama Sparkles in Dazzling Coat and Sharp Boots at Saks Fifth Avenue Window Launch

Michelle Obama brought major sparkle last night to the launch event for Saks Fifth Avenue’s iconic holiday windows. The former first lady arrived in a dazzling ensemble, composed of a sparkling black coat and matching wide-leg pants. Her winter-ready outfit also featured a silky black turtleneck top and gleaming hoop earrings. Obama made the special appearance on behalf of the Obama Foundation’s Girls Opportunity Alliance, which Saks partnered with for their 2021 holiday campaign, lights show and window displays. The organization aims to empower young girls through education worldwide. “In the spirit of holiday giving, Saks is making a generous donation that...
Footwear News

Gwyneth Paltrow Shines in Head-Turning Rainbow Skirt & Blue Velvet Mules for ‘Jimmy Kimmel’

Gwyneth Paltrow was snapped sporting two different sweater dresses Monday, as she was spotted outside of the studios where “Jimmy Kimmel Live!” is shot in LA. The 49-year-old actress and Goop founder, who promoted her new Netflix show, “Sex, Love & Goop,” arrived in a black sweater dress from her own G. Label. The short-sleeved midi dress featuring a stand-up collar with ties made of soft merino wool and a side slit. She styled it with black leather sandals featuring gold-tone buckles from Birkenstock’s Hotel Il Pellicano capsule collection. The award-winning actress was later seen leaving the show in a slinky black sweater dress adorned with a colorful assortment of shimmery oversized rainbow paillettes. The head-turning number debuted as a part of designer Christopher John Rogers’ cruise ’22 collection. On her feet was a pair of royal blue velvet mules with a low heel and classic pointed toe. Scroll through the gallery to check out some of Gwyneth Paltrow’s best street style moments.
HollywoodLife

Khloé Kardashian Looks Incredibly Fit In Sexy Black Latex Bodysuit — Watch

Khloé Kardashian teased a sexy new latex bodysuit from her celebrity-favorite clothing brand Good American. Khloé Kardashian modeled a new product from her clothing brand Good American. The media personality, 37, rocked a black latex bodysuit in a new video shared by Good American on Instagram on Monday, Nov. 15. The long sleeve bodysuit has a zipper for the cleavage section.
sneakernews.com

The Most Sustainable Nike Air Force 1 Low Yet Features Woven Cork

Since at least 2019, NIKE, Inc. has been committed to eliminating its carbon footprint through a number of ways detailed in its “Move to Zero” initiative. Over the last three years, the North American sportswear behemoth has made strides in sustainability work within its manufacturing, corporate and retail presences, but nothing has been celebrated quite like the resulting footwear.
Footwear News

Lady Gaga Takes a Risk in High-Slit Cutout Dress & 6-Inch Bronze Disco Heels After ‘House of Gucci’ Screening

Lady Gaga debuted a glamorously slick look for a “House of Gucci” screening this week. The Academy Award-winning actress stepped out in a sleek custom Et Ochs dress. The sleeveless brown number featured two front cutouts, as well as thin straps and a daring thigh-high slit. Gaga’s look was complete with a flowing train, adding to her outfit’s drama factor. For footwear, the “Rain On Me” singer donned a pair of her signature sky-high heels. The D’Accori Belle style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with thick platform soles, angular and slingback straps with metallic bronze leather uppers. The disco-worthy pair also included 5.9-inch heels,...
iheart.com

What Dog You Should Adopt Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Ready to bring home a little cute pup? Here's what Wags and Walks suggests you should adopt based on your zodiac sign. Aries -The best foster pet for them is the energetic type that never tires of running sprints, testing boundaries or playing fetch. Taurus -They would be happiest with...
Footwear News

Christie Brinkley Reveals the Supermodel Secrets to Walking in Heels at FN Achievement Awards 2021

“I love a good suit. A nicely tailored suit,” model Christie Brinkley told Footwear News on the red carpet of the 35th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards tonight in New York. The icon took her own fashion advice in a ruby red tailored suit. Brinkley completed the look with all black accessories, including a handbag and belt that cinched her waist. Brinkley also explained that she enjoyed seeing a more “relaxed attitude” that has been adopted in trends around clothing as of late. She cited favoring comfortable silhouettes that gave room to move and play. Brinkley was asked about her advice...
Footwear News

Beyonce Goes Prep School-Chic in Turtleneck & Mini Skirt While Modeling Adidas x Ivy Park Sneakers

School is open and Beyonce’s giving out lessons in style. The singer shared her latest look last night on her Instagram, clad in a Thom Browne gray cashmere turtleneck and matching pleated pinstripe mini skirt that recalled prep school dressing. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The Adidas partner completed the look with her collaborative Ivy Park sneakers in a white/gray colorway with panels of leather and suede. She accessorized with a diamond anklet, Gucci socks and a handbag by the Italian fashion house. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The new...
Footwear News

Jill Biden Looks Chic in Lilac Dress & Versatile Slouch Boots for Thanksgiving With Coast Guard

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden spent Thanksgiving Day greeting members of the United States Coast Guard at the United States Coast Guard Station Brant Point in Nantucket, Mass. For the occasion, Dr. Biden had on a lilac-purple midi dress, black coat, scarf and versatile slouch boots. The shoes, made up of suede material, included a thick block heel that measured roughly 3 inches in height. On Monday, the first lady and the president attended a Thanksgiving celebration at Fort Bragg in North Carolina, where they served dinner to the attendees. Roughly 250 guests, including service members, families of deployed...
