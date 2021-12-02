ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Arizona Coyotes deny report that team is for sale, moving to Houston

By Kristen Shilton
ESPN
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Arizona Coyotes say they're staying put. The team vehemently denied a Forbes report on Thursday citing an unnamed banking source that the Coyotes are up for sale "with the idea of [a] buyer eventually moving the team to a new arena in Houston." Arizona quickly issued a statement...

