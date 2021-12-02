Arizona Coyotes deny report that team is for sale, moving to Houston

Happy December! I was up real late last night, so let’s get straight to the remaining news of the week:. Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak says he’s “not inclined” to call a special session of the state legislature to figure out how to fund an Oakland A’s stadium in Las Vegas, says A’s owner John Fisher is looking for a $1 billion retractable-roofed ballpark, and indicated, “They wanted some public money. In what form, they didn’t really specify.” He also said that he wouldn’t further raise hotel taxes, the revenue source that paid for the Las Vegas Raiders stadium, and “I explained to them that I didn’t want to be a stalking horse. They said they weren’t doing that, and they were serious about this.” That’s what everyone says, even those proposing stalking horses! At least we know now that Fisher wants “some” public money toward a $1 billion Vegas stadium, if he’s serious about building one; admittedly it’s not much, but in 2021 we have to be happy with any morsel of facts we can come by.

