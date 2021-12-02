Steam Deck: no exclusives on the Valve console

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is getting new DLC soon. Before it was delayed, the next-gen version of The Witcher 3 was scheduled to release this year via the PS5, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X. When the next-gen version of the game was delayed, it was simply delayed to "2022," which is a large release window. Recently, this release window was narrowed down. According to CD Projekt Red, the next-gen version of the award-winning and best-selling RPG is releasing sometime in Q2 2022, which is to say, sometime between the first day of April and the final day of June. In other words, Witcher fans are getting the next-gen version of the game and the new DLC it comes with some time in the next seven months.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 3 DAYS AGO