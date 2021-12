If there is one area in the electric cars vs gas cars competition where EVs can't exactly match up to internal combustion engines, that's battery performance in cold climate conditions. The range on a charge drops precipitously when the temperatures are low and you crank up the heating inside the electric vehicle. There have been quite a few reports on electric car drivers overshooting their range estimates in the winter, so the Chinese regulators want EV manufacturers to take a long and hard look at the issue to serve their customers better.

