Luke Bryan & His Family Hope To Get Fans In The Spirit Of Prankmas

By Megan Stinson
 2 days ago
Photo: Getty Images

Luke Bryan and his family are celebrating the holidays with the gift of pranks, and are offering a fan giveaway to select ften winners who will receive a $200 Visa Gift Card. Winners' videos will also be shared to Caroline Bryan 's Facebook and Instagram accounts.

The 2021 Prankmas Contest is now taking submissions to be sent to praksmas@gmail.com with participants' best prank, name, and mailing address. Submissions for prank videos will be accepted until December 22 at 6 p.m. central time, with the first round of five winners being announced on December 23 and the second round of five winners being announced on December 24. Fans can get more information about how to submit their videos here .

While Caroline Bryan is now getting busy working her way through countless fan submissions, she shared last weekend a Thanksgiving fail from her turkey dinner. Caroline took to Instagram to show how a large portion of the meal exploded in the oven, making for quite the cleanup job. "This is what happens when I say I'll cook something on Thanksgiving," Caroline joked in the video.

However, one success Caroline saw this year was the Bryan family's new cat, Lucky Bob . Caroline rescued the stray from the highway, creating quite a bit of traffic as she tried to corral the cat. So far, it appears as though their new furry friend has been adjusting well to her new home.

Meanwhile, Luke Bryan has been gearing up for his upcoming Las Vegas residency at Resorts World. The country singer showed off his impression of Elvis Presley during an episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show with Katy Perry serving as the guest host. He and the "I Kissed A Girl" singer spoke about their upcoming Resorts World residencies, where they will also be joined by Carrie Underwood .

