Mitsubishi Fuso strengthens employee training programs on e-mobility with a new learning facility in the pipeline

ë-C4 driving range boosted through technological improvements. ë-C4 already enjoyed an excellent driving range at launch thanks to a number of technological decisions made during the project, including the use of “A+” class tyres, which reduce driving resistance and improve efficiency. Since October, ë-C4 has made further progress by adopting technological improvements that boost its driving range. This increase, within the framework of the WLTP cycles, boosts the certified range by 7 km to 357 km. The ë-C4 improves most in terms of actual use, with a range that can be increased by nearly 30 km depending on usage conditions (outside temperature, type of road, driving mode, etc.). These changes therefore add more versatility and peace of mind for everyday use and longer journeys.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO