Mitsubishi Fuso strengthens employee training programs on e-mobility with a new learning facility in the pipeline

By Editorial Calendar
automotiveworld.com
 2 days ago

Mitsubishi Fuso Truck and Bus Corporation (MFTBC; headquarters: Kawasaki City, Kanagawa Prefecture; President and CEO Hartmut Schick), announces the expansion of its employee e-mobility training programs in Japan. Currently organized out of the “FUSO Academy” training centers in Japan, employee education focused on e-mobility and the all-electric eCanter light-duty truck will...

automotiveworld.com

Magna secures business for Hybrid Dual-Clutch Transmission program

With the shift to electrified vehicles speeding up in society’s pursuit of cleaner and more efficient mobility, Magna is enabling global automakers to electrify their vehicle platforms with a full range of hybrid and fully electric powertrain solutions. The company has today confirmed that it has received a Hybrid Dual-Clutch Transmission (HDT) award from Mercedes-Benz for next generation compact and mid-size vehicles, further demonstrating Magna’s continuing transformation in the electrification of mobility.
automotiveworld.com

Citroën facilitates the electrical experience of its retail and professional customers with ë-C4 and C5 Aircross Hybrid

ë-C4 driving range boosted through technological improvements. ë-C4 already enjoyed an excellent driving range at launch thanks to a number of technological decisions made during the project, including the use of “A+” class tyres, which reduce driving resistance and improve efficiency. Since October, ë-C4 has made further progress by adopting technological improvements that boost its driving range. This increase, within the framework of the WLTP cycles, boosts the certified range by 7 km to 357 km. The ë-C4 improves most in terms of actual use, with a range that can be increased by nearly 30 km depending on usage conditions (outside temperature, type of road, driving mode, etc.). These changes therefore add more versatility and peace of mind for everyday use and longer journeys.
ngtnews.com

Valvoline Joins Arrival Service Platform as an EV Fleet Partner

Valvoline Inc. is partnering with Arrival as a fleet partner to further advance Valvoline’s strategy in extending its preventive auto maintenance service model to electric vehicles (EV) and hybrids. Utilizing Arrival’s Service Platform, Valvoline will have access to repair and maintenance documentation, in-person and online training, predictive and automated diagnostics,...
automotiveworld.com

Mitsubishi Corporation: Smart-city driverless-vehicle pilot project to enhance mobility and healthcare in Kamakura & Fujisawa areas

Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) has been in talks with Kamakura City’s municipal government about developing its urban core and surrounding region into a smart city. Recently, our partnership joined forces with four other interests to commence a pilot project that will combine autonomous-driving technologies and healthcare services in Shonan Health Innovation Park (Shonan iPark). Along with Shonan iPark, our other partners on this project are Tokushukai Shonan Kamakura General Hospital (Kamakura General), Macnica, Inc. and Mitsubishi Electric Corporation.
#Mitsubishi Corporation#On E#Employee Training#New Learning#Mitsubishi Fuso Truck#Bus Corporation#Mftbc#Fuso Academy#Kitsuregawa#Kawasaki#The Fuso Ecanter#Emobility#Ev
sme.org

Mitsubishi Electric Automation Launches Diamondworks! Workforce Development Program

Mitsubishi Electric Automation has announced the official launch of its workforce development program Diamondworks!. The program’s mission is educating the future workforce to be better prepared for roles in industries that are becoming increasingly automated, the company said. Industries such as packaging, manufacturing, metalworking, automotive and logistics continue to advance...
automotiveworld.com

Supervisory Board confirms Business Plan: Mercedes-Benz to invest 60 billion euros into the future

Daimler AG’s Supervisory Board at its meeting today approved the Mercedes-Benz Business Plan for 2022 to 2026, endorsing the strategic plan for Mercedes-Benz to go fully electric. Following the Daimler Truck spin-off, Mercedes-Benz will consistently focus on profit and growth opportunities in the passenger car and vans businesses. The most valuable luxury brand in the world will strive for leadership in the area of electric drives and car software.
automotiveworld.com

Nissan to enhance EV charging infrastructure with new fast charger rollout across Europe

Reinforcing its commitment to electric mobility and creating a carbon neutral society, Nissan announces a partnership with leading EV charging suppliers, Allego and E.ON, to update and increase the rapid charger offering provided by Nissan’s extensive European dealership network. The new strategic partnership is the latest example of Nissan’s efforts...
automotiveworld.com

Toyota Motor Europe outlines its path to 100% CO2 reduction by 2035

At its Kenshiki event for media this week, Toyota Motor Europe (TME) communicated the latest news on its European business strategy, sharing the company’s vision, new products and technology developments. Kenshiki means insight in Japanese, and this year’s event focussed on TME’s commitment to carbon neutrality, the acceleration of its electrification plan and its active role in building a hydrogen economy.
cbtnews.com

Maximize revenue in the collision center with lean production practices

Collision centers are typically viewed as a standalone business for car dealers that act as a supporting, customer service-oriented role. Their value is often underappreciated and seldom do dealerships invest capital or human resources in the body shop like they do for other departments. However, the collision center can be both an area to service […]
automotiveworld.com

Maruti Suzuki: Impact on vehicle production in Haryana and Gujarat plants in December 2021 owing to electronic components supply constraint

Owing to a supply constraint of electronic components due to the semiconductor shortage situation, the Company is expecting an adverse impact on vehicle production in the month of December’21 in both Haryana and its contract manufacturing company, Suzuki Motor Gujarat Private Limited (SMG) in Gujarat. Though the situation is quite...
automotiveworld.com

Solid-state batteries: Mercedes-Benz teams up with Factorial Energy

On its way towards a fully electric future, Mercedes-Benz is joining forces with Factorial to jointly develop next-generation battery technology with the aim of testing prototype cells as early as next year. The goal of the partnership is to start with the cell and extend development to include entire modules and integration into the vehicle battery.
Cheddar News

Lamborghini CEO on Record 2021 Deliveries, Transitioning Fleet to Hybrid by 2024

Stephan Winkelmann, president of Bugatti Automobiles and CEO of Lamborghini, stopped by Cheddar to talk about Lamborghini's 2021 success after the luxury automaker set a company sales record on more than 6,9000 vehicles delivered. With climate change top of mind for the auto industry, Winkelmann also talked about Lamborghini's commitment to hybridizing its entire fleet. Still, when it comes to supercars, the legacy brand isn't quite ready to give up gasoline power, and according to the CEO, three new combustion engine vehicles will be available in 2022.
automotiveworld.com

ŠKODA AUTO sharpens focus on sustainability in Purchasing with ‘NEW PROCUREMENT’

ŠKODA AUTO is realigning its Purchasing; sustainability criteria will in the future play a decisive role in the procurement of materials and components. Following the circular-economy principle, the car manufacturer is placing even greater emphasis on recycled and recyclable raw materials, thus also meeting the needs and expectations of its customers.
automotiveworld.com

ŠKODA AUTO trials electric trucks in internal logistics

ŠKODA AUTO is trialling two electric trucks in Mladá Boleslav. They are being used to transport goods within the plant, and more e-trucks are in the pipeline. Using these vehicles, the Czech car manufacturer plans to save 60 tonnes of CO2 each year compared to their diesel-powered counterparts. ŠKODA AUTO is systematically reducing its environmental footprint and has significantly tightened its environmental targets as part of the NEXT LEVEL – ŠKODA STRATEGY 2030 corporate strategy.
automotiveworld.com

Nissan unveils Ambition 2030 vision to empower mobility and beyond

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. today unveiled Nissan Ambition 2030, the company’s new long-term vision for empowering mobility and beyond. Responding to critical environmental, societal and customer needs, Nissan aims to become a truly sustainable company, driving towards a cleaner, safer, and more inclusive world. With this vision, Nissan wants to deliver strategic value by empowering journeys offering confident, exciting, and more integrated experiences to customers, and through collaborations, empower society to build a smart ecosystem with integrated mobility.
automotiveworld.com

Change in leadership at Mercedes-Benz Vans and realignment of the Heritage of Mercedes-Benz

Under the leadership of Marcus Breitschwerdt (60), currently Head of Mercedes‑Benz Vans, all aspects of brand and corporate heritage incl. the Mercedes‑Benz Museum, as well as all business activities in the Classic area will be realigned on January 1, 2022. He will pass his current role as Head of Mercedes‑Benz Vans on January 1, 2022 to Mathias Geisen (43), currently Head of Corporate Strategy for Daimler & Mercedes-Benz.
automotiveworld.com

Toyota starts European production of 2nd generation fuel cell modules

Toyota is targeting a carbon-neutral society. And, to achieve this goal, the company is developing multiple electrified technologies, including hydrogen which it views as one of the key building blocks in CO2 reduction. Toyota’s hydrogen commitment goes well beyond passenger cars and it is making its fuel cell technology available in easy-to-use modules for partner applications.
automotiveworld.com

Management changes in BMW Group production network

The BMW Group has named Hans-Peter Kemser as plant director for the planned site in Debrecen, Hungary. He will oversee construction of the future plant from January onwards. The 56-year-old is currently in charge of BMW Group Plant Leipzig. Petra Peterhänsel will take over from him as head of the site in Saxony. The 55-year-old currently manages the Painted Body, i.e. press shop, body shop and paint shop technologies, at the BMW Group’s largest European plant in Dingolfing.
automotiveworld.com

Three business benefits of going digital in automotive sector

The automotive sector has been rapidly changing over the past two decades. The industry has seen steady improvements across manufacturing, efficiency and design, but digitalisation represents a step change. Recent advances have given birth to rapid and disruptive innovations which have not only accelerated efficiency, but also improved the user experience—key areas in increasing ROI.
