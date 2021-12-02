ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Button City review on PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, PC @VGR

By Gina Rempley
videogamesrepublic.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAfter the excellent Chicory: A Colorful Tale and its anthropomorphic animals, it’s Button City’s turn to launch on PS5, Xbox Series, Switch and PC. A cute little game, purely feel-good, warm, adorable and heartwarming whose only gameplay is based on three arcade mini-games… and that’s it. You play as...

videogamesrepublic.com

Comments / 0

Related
ETOnline.com

PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch OLED, More: The Best Gifts for Gamers This Holiday

You've probably heard this already, but it's important enough to repeat: You'll want to start your holiday shopping early this year. Between supply chain issues and shifting holiday shipping deadlines, if you don't get those hard-to-find gifts early this year, you run the risk of not being able to find the best gifts to give at the prices you want this holiday.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Tease Is Painful for PS5 Players

While Xbox and Bethesda haven't explicitly said that The Elder Scrolls 6 is not coming to the PS5, the pair have more or less confirmed as much on several occasions. And this stings for those who bought a PS5. The Elder Scrolls is one of the biggest and most popular series in gaming, and it's a series PlayStation players have been enjoying since the PS3 and The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion through the PS4 via The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim and The Elder Scrolls Online. And now the former is on PS5 via the Anniversary Edition while the latter continues to be supported on the console. Yet, it seems like this is all PlayStation fans are going to get out of the series going forward, which makes a new tease from Xbox boss Phil Spencer all the more painful. While speaking about the game, Spencer confirmed not only is the game ambitious, but the aim is to create something that will be played at least for a decade like Skyrim. In other words, it's going to be a painful miss for PlayStation fans.
VIDEO GAMES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Xbox Series X#Vgr#Fortipluches
Register Citizen

Walmart’s got select games for PS4, Xbox, Switch, and more starting at $15

No matter which console you’ve got sitting in your living room, Walmart’s big game sale has titles for everyone at some killer prices. For the devout PS4 player, games like UFC 3 ($15) and Need For Speed Heat ($19.93) are out for a fraction of what they would cost as new. If you’re achin’ for a some action, Red Dead Redemption 2 is only $38.82 for Xbox One while Back 4 Blood ($48.32) should make a welcome addition to your brand new Xbox Series X ($499).
VIDEO GAMES
PlayStation LifeStyle

Action RPG Thymesia Headed to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC in 2022

OverBorder Studio and Team17 have announced that their action role-playing game Thymesia will release for the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S in addition to the previously announced PC version. The game was expected to release in December 2021, but will now release in 2022 for all the aforementioned platforms.
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Xbox
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cats
d1softballnews.com

PS5 beats Xbox Series X and Switch at the Golden Joystick Awards 2021, is the “Best Gaming Hardware” – Nerd4.life

Last night the 2021 edition of Golden Joystick Awards, where the games and platforms that have had the greatest success over the last year were awarded for the occasion. Among the various awards, PS5 triumphed in the category “Best Gaming Hardware“, with the Sony home console that therefore beat the competitors Xbox Series X and Series S, as well as Nintendo Switch OLED.
VIDEO GAMES
vgchartz.com

PS5 vs Xbox Series X|S vs Switch Launch Sales Comparison Through Week 53 - Sales

This weekly mini-series compares the aligned launch sales of the PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S, and Nintendo Switch. It should be noted the Nintendo Switch and Xbox Series X|S had a worldwide launch, while the PlayStation 5 launch was split over the course of two weeks. Also, the Nintendo Switch launched in March 2017, while the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S launched during the holidays in November 2020.
VIDEO GAMES
videogameschronicle.com

Walmart is selling PS5 and Xbox Series X today, with Walmart+ early access

Walmart is selling PS5 and Xbox Series X consoles via its online store today, November 22, from 1pm PT / 4pm ET. The consoles are available as part of Walmart’s Black Friday deals, which launch today, and Walmart+ members get early access to the most sought-after products like PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

World of Warcraft Complete Edition: Coming to Xbox Series X and PS5?

Blizzard has launched many games on console but has always been hesitant when it comes to the World of Warcraft series. When asked about its absence, Blizzard has always focused on the game’s core audience and avoiding fragmentation across platforms. There have also been challenges when it comes to the...
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Best Black Friday Gaming Headset Deals for PS5, Series X, Switch, And PC

Headsets have become an essential part of the modern gaming experience--and judging by the sheer number of them that's available from a number of manufacturers--a popular accessory as well. No matter the platform or brand, there's a headset out there for every taste and budget, and with Black Friday sales now in full swing, plenty of those audio cans are now available at a very affordable price. We've rounded up the best Black Friday gaming headset deals for PS5, Xbox Series X, Switch, and PC.
VIDEO GAMES
Gematsu

Ever Forward for PS5, Xbox Series, PS4, Xbox One, and Switch launches December 7

Adventure puzzle game Ever Forward will launch digitally for PlayStation 5, Xbox Series, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Switch on December 7 for $14.99, publisher PM Studios and developer Pathea Games announced. Physical editions including a digital voucher for the original soundtrack will also be avaialble at retailers for PlayStation...
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

GameStop: PS5, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch consoles in stock on Thanksgiving

If you’re hoping to get a PS5, Xbox Series X or Nintendo Switch this holiday season or “Black Friday” (which is now basically the entirety of November), you may have to skip Thanksgiving dinner. While many retailers have opted to stay closed on Thanksgiving to give their workers time to spend with their families or loved ones, GameStop will open its doors during prime feasting hours.
VIDEO GAMES
gamingideology.com

Big Battlefield 2042 Update Revealed for PS5 and Xbox Series X

Developers DICE promise that a new Battlefield 2042 update will be released this week that will help rebalance the game. Current gameplay issues are looked at and the BF team tries to fix the worst issues first. The good news is that three Battlefield 2042 updates will be released before...
VIDEO GAMES
psu.com

GameStop Stores Will Have PS5, Xbox Series X, And Switch Bundles Today

Today from 5pm to 9pm, specific GameStop stores across the US “will have a limited number of PS5, Xbox Series X, and Switch console bundles in stock.” You can search for participating store locations here. For the past week, rumors and leaks from GameStop employees pointed to a console restock...
VIDEO GAMES

Comments / 0

Community Policy