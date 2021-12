If you’ve got an iPad Pro 11” (2018/2020/2021), an iPad Air (2020) or an iPad Pro 12.9" (2018/2020/2021), and want the fanciest dock on the block, the Kensington StudioDock is it. While its HDMI connectivity isn’t too useful, given the fact iPad OS doesn’t support extended screens and you can pick up an inexpensive dongle for a lot less, the dock’s ports, docking mechanism, wireless charging points and finish all make it stand out. For anyone who uses their iPad as a second monitor with an app like Sidecar or Duet, it’s also a dream. Can you get all the StudioDock’s features for less? Yes. But no rival solution is quite as polished and all-in-one as Kensington’s.

