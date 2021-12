Fans are preparing to return to the matrix in December and a new promotional video offers a glimpse at some new footage. The international advertisement has surfaced on social media and offers a new look at some of the special effects used in The Matrix: Resurrections. The fourth Matrix movie sees Lana Wachowski returning to write and direct the film. Kean Reeves returns as Neo and Carrie-Anne Moss is back as Trinity. While most have assumed it is a direct sequel to the last installment of the original Matrix trilogy, The Matrix Revolutions, co-writer David Mitchell has implied that it's something more, and something different.

MOVIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO