Gift cards are such an easy way to give the food lover on your list the perfect gift (they don’t have to fit and no one ever returns them – and it they won’t be delayed by any supply chain issues). And there’s the added bonus of helping the restaurants you love with a little cold, hard cash. And if you play your cards right — you can get a little something for yourself, too. Here are more some Boston area restaurants offering gift card deals this holiday season.

SHOPPING ・ 13 DAYS AGO