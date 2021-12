Health networks can now continuously expand their AI stack without overhauling their IT infrastructure with each new tool. Aidoc, a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions for medical imaging, announced the release of the first AI Operating System (OS) allowing for the clinical use of numerous AI applications over one unified system. To complement its new OS, Aidoc added FDA-cleared solutions from five third-party AI companies to its existing selection of seven FDA-cleared solutions. These solutions expand its coverage across imaging subspecialties wherein the AI OS provides each sub-specialty with a seamless user experience in their native workflow.

