Public Health

Germany locks unvaccinated out of public life; mandate looms

By FRANK JORDANS Associated Press
Times Daily
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBERLIN (AP) — Unvaccinated people across Germany will soon be excluded from nonessential stores, restaurants and...

www.timesdaily.com

atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
Angela Merkel
healththoroughfare.com

Breaking News About First Covid Patient In Wuhan Reveals New Data

As you probably know by now, the very first Covid-19 case came from Wuhan. The Guardian notes for its readers that the case was a market vendor in the Chinese city of Wuhan, and “not an accountant who appeared to have no link to the market but whose case contributed to speculation the virus could have leaked from a lab, according to a US study.”
techstartups.com

Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest covid restrictions on its unvaccinated citizens; Unvaccinated Germans ban from public life and not allowed to go to restaurants, pubs, movies, gyms, others

In a close reminder of what took place during Nazi Germany during Hitler’s rule, today, Germany becomes the first nation to impose the toughest restrictions for unvaccinated citizens as German COVID-19 deaths passed 100,000 mark in the fourth wave of the virus. According to multiple media outlet reports, only people...
Reuters

U.S. issues 'Do Not Travel' COVID-19 warning for Germany, Denmark

WASHINGTON, Nov 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and the State Department on Monday advised against travel to Germany and Denmark because of a rising number of COVID-19 cases in those countries. The CDC elevated its travel recommendation to "Level Four: Very High" for...
The Independent

Israel on ‘verge of state of emergency’ over new coronavirus variant

Israel is on the “verge of a state of emergency”, the country’s prime minister warned after a worrying new coronavirus variant was detected in at least three people.The Middle Eastern country on Friday imposed a travel ban covering most of Africa after detecting its first case of the Nu variant, also known as B1.1.529, in a traveller who had returned from Malawi.Scientists are concerned about the new variant, which could be more contagious than the Delta strain.The health ministry said the traveller and two other suspected cases, all of whom had been vaccinated, had been placed in isolation.“We are currently...
Interesting Engineering

Austria Imposes Vaccine Mandate For All. A First In Europe

Only days after announcing a lockdown for the unvaccinated, Austria is going into full lockdown once again as cases continue to rise, a report by Reuters reveals. The country's government is also making COVID-19 vaccination mandatory as of February 2022, making it the first country in Europe to impose a compulsory vaccination mandate over its entire adult population.
Washington Examiner

Biden damages trans-Atlantic security, showing subservience to Germany

Embarrassed by its kowtowing to Vladimir Putin on Ukraine , ransomware , energy blackmail , America's nuclear posture , and even in low Earth orbit , the Biden administration is resorting to increasingly hysterical defenses of its Russia strategy. Take the comments by a senior administration official, on Wednesday, who...
TheDailyBeast

Germany Orders All Unvaccinated People Into New Winter Lockdown

Vaccine holdouts in Germany have been ordered into a new nationwide lockdown that will see them banned from entering all restaurants, bars, cinemas, gyms, concerts, and non-essential shops—including the nation’s traditional Christmas markets. The special measures for unvaccinated people were already in force in several German regions, but, on Thursday, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel announced that they will be extended to apply to the entire nation. “Culture and leisure nationwide will be open only to those who have been vaccinated or recovered,” Merkel said. “We have understood that the situation is very serious and that we want to take further measures in addition to those already taken.” According to Reuters, almost 69 percent of the German population is fully vaccinated, but virologists have blamed an intense new fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic on the unvaccinated. On Thursday, Germany recorded more than 73,000 new COVID infections and 388 deaths.
CNN

Germany locks down unvaccinated people, as leaders plan to make shots compulsory

Berlin (CNN) — Germany on Thursday announced a nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated, as its leaders backed plans for mandatory vaccinations in the coming months. Unvaccinated people will be banned from accessing all but the most essential businesses, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of coronavirus, outgoing Chancellor Angela Merkel and her successor, Olaf Scholz, announced Thursday, following crisis talks with regional leaders. Those who have recently recovered from Covid-19 are not covered by the ban.
The Guardian

‘Long reigns often leave long shadows’: Europeans on Angela Merkel

After 16 years in office, Angela Merkel is stepping down on Thursday as chancellor of Germany. The former UK prime minister Tony Blair said she had “often defined modern Germany” and Romano Prodi, Italian prime minister between 2006 and 2008, said a new European strategy and the next-generation EU would be part of the “great legacy” she leaves.
newschain

No plans to make Covid jabs mandatory, says No 10

Downing Street has said the Government has “no plans” to make coronavirus vaccines mandatory, after German leaders backed a move to curb the freedoms of people choosing not to get the jab. Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on Thursday that Germany would bar unvaccinated people from cultural and recreational venues, as...
