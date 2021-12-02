ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Malta, NY

Saratoga man gets life without parole for brutal murder of woman in Malta

By Adam Devine
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 2 days ago
Saratoga County District Attorney Karen A. Heggen reports today Saratoga County Court Judge James A. Murphy sentenced Georgios N. Kakavelos to the maximum allowed by law- life without the possibility of parole- following his conviction of Murder in the First Degree by a trial jury on June 17, 2021. The trial...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

