Saratoga man gets life without parole for brutal murder of woman in Malta

FAYETTEVILLE, NC – Detectives with the Fayetteville Police Department’s Special Victims Unit would like the public to be aware of a recent sexual assault against a female. On December 2, 2021, at approximately 5:36 am, the Fayetteville Police Department responded to a report of a female being sexually assaulted in the area of B Street. The preliminary investigation revealed the victim was walking down B Street around 1:20 am, when and unknown male operating a dark in color vehicle pulled up next to her and offered the victim a ride. The victim accepted the ride and was later sexually assaulted by the suspect. The unknown B/M is described as being 20 – 30 years of age, light skinned with a thin build, faded box-style haircut, and wearing a red short-sleeved shirt. The attached photograph is a vehicle of interest in this case and appears to be a dark in color, 4-door Chevrolet Cruz or Impala.

FAYETTEVILLE, NC ・ 11 HOURS AGO