Prince Charles has been preparing for more than seven decades to take his place on the throne — and now that moment is imminent, Charles has confessed he is far from ready. In an intimate mother-son exchange last month, shortly after the Queen’s return from hospital, sources say Charles, 73, confided his fears to his 95-year-old mother. He even went so far as to suggest passing the crown on to his son, Prince William.

CELEBRITIES ・ 21 DAYS AGO