Buffalo, NY

Two UB faculty receive NSF funding to study social media in disaster response

University at Buffalo Reporter
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA UB interdisciplinary research team has been awarded a $378,940 grant from the U.S. National Science Foundation to explore how to better utilize the social media platform Twitter for improving disaster response. Yingjie Hu, assistant professor in the Department of Geography, College of Arts and Sciences, is the project’s...

Two Research Projects Involving SBU Faculty Receive DOE INCITE Awards

Department of Physics and Astronomy have been awarded supercomputer access from the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) Office of Science for 2022 through its Innovative and Novel Computational Impact on Theory and Experiment (INCITE) program. Through these awards, the research teams will be able to access the leadership-class supercomputers at DOE’s Argonne and Oak Ridge National Laboratories.
Inspiring Faculty: A New NSF Grant Awarded to Justyna Widera-Kalinowska, PhD, Allows Her to Bring Six Students to Poland With Her to Do Research

After a year and a half of COVID restrictions, Adelphi University celebrated the new academic year with the announcement of a major grant awarded to the College of Arts and Sciences. The $300,000 award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) funds six members of the Adelphi community to work with...
Worldwide media seek out UB faculty experts

UB faculty experts are appearing in greater frequency across the news media landscape. Whether it’s TV, news websites or radio and podcasts, they’re offering timely analysis on issues ranging from the pandemic and politics to social justice and space debris. From January through the end of September, experts have appeared...
UGA faculty members receive national teaching awards

ATHENS — Two University of Georgia faculty members in the College of Agricultural and Environmental Sciences were honored with national teaching awards recognizing their outstanding teaching and student engagement from the Association of Public and Land-grant Universities and the U.S. Department of Agriculture National Institute of Food and Agriculture. Nick...
Social media affects college students’ attention spans, study habits

Between replying to friends on Snapchat, scrolling through a personalized TikTok “For You” page and checking out what people are posting on Instagram, it can be easy for students to rack up long hours of screen time. While an occasional scroll can be an acceptable way to get a break...
Math scholar, advocate for the underserved receives Durand Scholarship

The ongoing lessons of UB’s latest Durand Scholarship recipient have come straight from her life. Lauren Hennings always loved math, but never knew how she could make a career out of it. As an undergraduate at UB, her peers and teachers talked to her about teaching, but the idea of getting in front of a class “terrified” her.
Penn senior named one of 12 Mitchell Scholars to receive funding for study in Ireland

College senior Max Wragan has been named one of 12 Mitchell Scholars to receive funding for one year of postgraduate study in Ireland and Northern Ireland. Wragan, who majors in neuroscience at Penn, plans to continue studying neuroscience and chronic pain at Trinity College Dublin in Ireland. Mitchell Scholars are provided tuition, accommodation, and a stipend for living expenses and travel. They may study any discipline in any college or university in Ireland or Northern Ireland.
UB officials, experts keeping tabs on omicron variant

UB officials and infectious disease experts are keeping a close watch on the latest developments regarding the new COVID-19 variant of concern named omicron and are continuing to urge members of the UB community to get vaccinated or, if they’ve already been vaccinated, make sure they get a booster shot once they are eligible.
Two Gatton Academy Alum Receive Prestigious Graduate Study Scholarships

Two alumni of The Gatton Academy of Mathematics and Science recently received two of the country’s most prestigious graduate study awards. Elvin N. Irihamye (’19, Paul L. Dunbar HS) received the Rhodes Scholarship and Samuel C. Kessler (’18, Campbellsville HS) received the George J. Mitchell Scholarship. Irihamye is a senior...
Study examines genetic gems in Galápagos giant tortoise genomes

Galápagos giant tortoises can weigh well over 300 pounds and often live over 100 years. So what’s the secret to their evolutionary success?. A new study concludes that compared with other turtles, these animals evolved to have extra copies of genes — called duplications — that may protect against the ravages of aging, including cancer.
One-third of children ages 7 to 9 use social media apps, study says

It’s not just teens but much younger kids who are also using social media. About a third of children ages 7 to 9 use social media apps on phones or tablets, according to a report from children’s health researchers at the University of Michigan. Based on data from a nationally...
Social Media Associate Director

Love leading content rich multi-market social media campaigns for big global brands and seeking a new challenge? Social Media Associate Directors read on… The Firm: Top Tier Global Communications Consultancy This client is one of the most successful firms in the market with a global reach and a pedigree for delivering award winning, creative and truly integrated big budget campaigns for huge brands. During the last 18 months, they have grown from strength to strength with a number of strategic hires adding excellent experience and creative insights as well as attracting more top clients. This growth has seen widespread industry recognition for client campaigns and further gongs celebrating their supportive culture, training and development. The Role: Social Media Associate Director This Social Media Associate Director role will partner SLT and the team Director, while leading c.10 social media and digital professionals, and partnering international teams in APAC. The role will lead multi platform integrated campaigns, targeting b2b and b2c audiences, while utilising paid and organic strategies across Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, YouTube, TikTok and LinkedIn. You will need:
Sufrin Retires after Long Service to Department of Urology

Gerald Sufrin, MD, professor of urology, retired in December 2021 after long service to the Department of Urology and the Jacobs School of Medicine and Biomedical Sciences. Sufrin served as chair of the Department of Urology from 1981 to 2018 and as residency program director from 1981 to 2015. “Dr....
Study: How to freeze-dry a potential COVID-19 vaccine

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Things that are freeze-dried: Astronaut food. Emergency rations. And, just maybe, some future COVID-19 vaccines. Freeze-drying is a method for removing water from a product. First, you freeze the item you’re trying to dehydrate, causing any water in it to become ice. Then, you remove the ice through a process called sublimation, in which ice turns directly into vapor under low pressure.
YR Media Receives Two Grants to Elevate the Voices of the Next Generation

YR Media (formerly Youth Radio) today announces two grants, totaling $875,000, from the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation. These grants will enable YR Media to expand its youth-driven content exploring the issues, movements, arts and ideas that shape young people’s lives and the future of democracy. Marketing Technology News: Holotech...
UB professor’s book inspires new digital exhibition

BUFFALO, N.Y. – Myseum of Toronto is hosting an online conversation with Cecil Foster, University at Buffalo professor of Africana and American Studies, on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. to officially open a new exhibition based on his groundbreaking history, “They Call Me George: The Untold Story of Black Train Porters and the Birth of Modern Canada.”
