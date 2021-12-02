ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham, MA

Mayor Spicer Announces Vaccine Clinics For City of Framingham Employees

By editor
FraminghamSOURCE
FraminghamSOURCE
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

FRAMINGHAM – Today, December 2, Mayor Yvonne Spicer announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics for City of Framingham employees December 13-17. “Hello! If you would like to get a COVID-19 vaccine or booster, the...

framinghamsource.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
FraminghamSOURCE

Baker-Polito Administration Announces $12.6 Million in COVID Relief; $8.6 Million For School Districts

BOSTON – The Baker-Polito Administration today, December 3, announced $12.6 million in funding for community-based COVID-19 response, which includes $8.6 million in grants for school districts across the Commonwealth to expand the school health workforce and enhance schools’ ability to respond to COVID-19 and an additional $4 million for Local Boards of Health for COVID-19 contact tracing and case investigations.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts COVID-19 Vaccines
Framingham, MA
Health
Local
Massachusetts Government
Framingham, MA
Vaccines
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Vaccines
Framingham, MA
Government
Framingham, MA
COVID-19 Vaccines
City
Framingham, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccines#City Of Framingham#J J
FraminghamSOURCE

Photos: 30th Annual Framingham Tree Lighting

FRAMINGHAM – The 30th Annual Framingham holiday tree lighting was held this evening, December 3 in downtown Framingham. Due to the coronavirus, the event was held outside block-party style. There was no Girl Scout sing-a-long on the steps this year for the first-time in decades, but Santa and Mrs. Claus...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Jane Ellen (Robinson) Wennerberg

FRAMINGHAM – Jane Ellen (Robinson) Wennerberg passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 23, 2021 at the Mary Ann Morse Rehabilitation facility in Natick, with her family at her bedside. Jane was born February 24, 1939 in Hartford, CT to the late Catherine and Frederick Robinson. She grew up in East...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Santa To Visit Ashland Saturday

ASHLAND – Santa will be making a visit to several Ashland neighborhoods on Saturday, December 4. The Santa neighborhood drive-by, sponsored by Ashland Police & Ashland Fire, will begin at 4:30 p.m. For a map of his route, see below.
ASHLAND, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Johnson & Johnson
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
FraminghamSOURCE

People’s Action Endorses Chang-Díaz for Massachusetts Governor

WASHINGTON, D.C.—People’s Action today, December 2, announced its endorsement of Sonia Chang-Díaz for Governor of Massachusetts. Chang-Díaz is running a movement politics, people-powered campaign and will work to advance the People’s Action People’s Platform once elected. Chang-Díaz is also endorsed by People’s Action member organization, Neighbor to Neighbor Massachusetts Action...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Closing Classroom at Harmony Grove Elementary Due To COVID Cases

FRAMINGHAM – A classroom at Harmony Grove Elementary School will be closing for 6 days to “prevent the spread” of COVID-19. “In spite of daily risk mitigation efforts, including pool testing and Test and Stay protocols, one of our classrooms has an increasing and ongoing confirmation of positive COVID cases. After thoughtful consideration, the decision has been made to temporarily close that classroom to prevent the spread of illness. This decision was made in collaboration with the District COVID team, Harmony Grove administration, the school nurse, the Framingham Department of Public Health, and the Department of Elementary and Secondary Education,” said Principal Juliana Kessler Marcos, in an email to parents impacted last night, November 30.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

City of Framingham’s First Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion Officer Submits Her Resignation

FRAMINGHAM – The City of Framingham’s first-ever Chief Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion (DEI) Officer Maritsa Barros has submitted her resignation to the City of Framingham. Mayor Yvonne Spicer nominated Barros to the position in an email to the 11-member City Council on December 30, 2020. Any email sent to all 11 City Councilors is a public record. SOURCE broke the news of the nomination on Dec 31, 2020, after the Mayor sent her correspondence to the legislative branch of the City.
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

Marching To Their Holiday Location in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM – Look who has made an appearance today?. The replicas of the Shoppers World soldiers are being delivered to their locations across the City of Framingham today, November 29, by Parks & Recreation employees. The old Shoppers World in Framingham was a joyous place during Christmas. Between Jordan March...
FRAMINGHAM, MA
FraminghamSOURCE

FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham, MA
3K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

24/7 online only news outlet. Covers Framingham and the MetroWest area of Massachusetts. Priimary communities Framingham, Ashland & Natick. Secondary communities of Marlborough, Southborough, Sudbury & Wayland. Independent, woman ownership

 https://framinghamsource.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy