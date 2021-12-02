Adam Levine shuts down reports he got a tattoo on his face, says he’s “too vain” to get one

Adam Levine found a way to expand his already extensive, body-spanning collection of tattoos, debuting some permanent new face art during at an event at Art Basel. The Maroon 5 frontman showed off his bold, new face tattoo at the AD100 party in Miami on Wednesday where he was joined by his wife, Victoria’s Secret model Behati Prinsloo. Levine got the silhouette of a single rose done in black down the left hand side of his temple. While the singer didn’t reveal the meaning behind the fresh ink at the time, fans have speculated that it could be an homage to his daughter or his new tequila brand. Earlier this year, the couple launched a rose-colored tequila together, called Calirosa Tequila, which is aged in red wine barrels to give it its light pink hue.

