Adam Levine shuts down reports he got a tattoo on his face, says he’s “too vain” to get one

Cover picture for the articleAdam Levine may be sporting what appears to be new ink on his face, but fans can rest assured knowing that tattoo on his temple is 100 percent fake. ABC Audio reached out to the Maroon 5 singer’s rep to find out if...

