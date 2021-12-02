ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Awkwafina joins Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult’s Renfield movie

By Fiona Underhill
thedigitalfix.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the recent news that Nicolas Cage had been cast as Count Dracula in Chris McKay’s Universal monsters movie Renfield, further announcements are coming in. The latest addition is Awkwafina, in an as yet unspecified role. Renfield stars Nicholas Hoult in the titular role, as Dracula’s henchman. It appears...

www.thedigitalfix.com

Comments / 0

Related
digitalspy.com

Bradley Cooper's new movie lands 100% rating on Rotten Tomatoes

Bradley Cooper's new movie Licorice Pizza has landed an impressive 100% Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The latest film from Phantom Thread and There Will Be Blood director Paul Thomas Anderson is described as a coming-of-age comedy, with Alana Haim (of band Haim fame) and Cooper Hoffman (son of the late Philip Seymour Hoffman) playing the leads.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Fifty Shades of Grey Star Jamie Dornan Could Be MCU-Bound

We could be seeing the Christian Grey actor in the MCU real soon. It wouldn't be an over-exaggeration to say that Hollywood seemingly revolves around Marvel right now and as the franchise continues to expand its universe, more and more actors are expressing their interest to join the lucrative billion-dollar franchise. Apparently, that includes Irish star Jamie Dornan who is best known for his role as Christian Grey in the Fifty Shades trilogy.
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

First trailer for Dwayne Johnson and Keanu Reeves' DC movie

The first trailer for the upcoming DC League of Super-Pets has finally been released, and it's the news we never knew we needed. The new animated feature has a star-studded cast, which includes The Office US's John Krasinski as Superman, Red Notice's Dwayne Johnson as Krypto the Super-Dog, and Jumanji's Kevin Hart as Ace the Bat-hound.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Nightmare Alley’ Review: Bradley Cooper Shines in Guillermo del Toro’s Glossy Carnival of Souls

The observation that men are the real monsters in Guillermo del Toro movies has become so vividly self-evident that it now offers all the same insight of noting that Quentin Tarantino loves feet, or that the old guy who popped up in the first two dozen MCU films had something to do with the comics that inspired them. “The Shape of Water” may have been a bold choice for Best Picture, but that Oscar-winning fable about a mute cleaning lady who falls in love with an imprisoned fishman stretched del Toro’s lifelong obsession with poignant genre stories to a fairy-tale ending....
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicolas Cage
Person
Johnny Depp
Person
Tom Cruise
Person
Russell Crowe
Person
Derek Cianfrance
Person
Leigh Whannell
Person
Ryan Gosling
Person
Awkwafina
Person
Nicholas Hoult
epicstream.com

Nicolas Cage Cast as Dracula in Renfield Spin-off Film

Nicolas Cage will play literature's most famous vampire in a new film focusing on R.M. Renfield!. It looks like Nicolas Cage has found himself another unusual role to play! The Con Air star has just been cast as Count Dracula in an upcoming spin-off movie that will be told from R.M. Renfield's point of view.
MOVIES
Variety

‘Nightmare Alley’ First Reactions Commend Guillermo del Toro Noir’s ‘Breathtaking’ Production Design, Bradley Cooper’s ‘Career-Best Performance’

The first reactions to Searchlight Pictures’ “Nightmare Alley” are thundering in following the film’s global premiere in New York City on Wednesday evening. Film critics and entertainment writers who attended the high-profile screening took to social media, praising Guillermo del Toro’s follow-up to his 2017 best picture winner “The Shape of Water.” Based on William Lindsay Gresham’s 1946 novel of the same name, “Nightmare Alley” stars Bradley Cooper as Stan Carlisle, an ambitious carnival entertainer with a knack for manipulating people with a few select phrases. Carlisle’s abilities and showmanship launch him into the upper classes of society, where he encounters...
MOVIES
CinemaBlend

Following Nicolas Cage's Dracula Casting, His Universal Monsters Movie Has Scored A Shang-Chi Star

Among the many Dracula-related movies currently in development is Renfield, which will focus on the same-named character from Bram Stoker’s original novel. Yesterday it was announced that Nicolas Cage has been cast as pop culture’s most famous vampire in Renfield opposite Nicholas Hoult, who’s been attached to play R.M. Renfield since August. Now word’s come in that this Universal Monsters movie has brought Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star Awkwafina along for the ride.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Gillian Anderson joins Edgar Allen Poe Netflix horror movie

Scott Cooper’s Netflix horror movie The Pale Blue Eye has added more high-profile stars to an already considerably stacked cast. The film stars Christian Bale as a detective investigating a series of murders and Harry Melling as a fictional version of Edgar Allan Poe. It has also now added Gillian Anderson, who can currently be seen in Hulu’s The Great, as the mother of Elle Fanning’s Catherine the Great.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Universal#Ocean
Popculture

'Road House' Reboot Starring Jake Gyllenhaal in the Works

Road House is a classic Patrick Swayze action film that is beloved by movie fans, and now its being reported that a reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal is in the works. According to Deadline, sources have said that MGM is very eager to get a new version of the film into production, and have begun looking for scribes to do a re-write on a previous script. Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman are both attached to the project and, while the two have other films they are starting work on soon, the studio is said to be placing a high priority on the new reboot film.
MOVIES
Popculture

'John Wick' Fans Are Fuming Over Mel Gibson Joining the Movie's Spinoff

Mel Gibson has been cast in the lead role of the new John Wick spinoff series The Continental, and fans are not pleased. Gibson has been credibly accused of abusive behavior to his colleagues many times over the decades, and has suffered long droughts of work because of it. Seeing such a big and beloved franchise invite Gibson back into the spolight has some fans feeling furious.
NFL
theplaylist.net

‘Renfield’: Nicolas Cage To Play Dracula In Universal Monsters With A Comedic Edge

Universal’s Monsters Dark Universe franchise (“The Mummy” starring Tom Cruise) died on the vine before it had a chance to properly begin. That led to Leigh Whannell’s domestic abuse horror thriller “Invisible Man,” and a host of new announcements. One of them is Chris McKay‘s “Renfield” penned by “Rick & Morty” writer Ryan Ridley placing iconic characters from “Dracula” into more of a humorous setting, further illustrating Uni’s desire to make one-off films that don’t need to connect.
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Before the Cameras Even Roll, “A Movie Lives or Dies by Casting”

Francine Maisler tends to shy away from the spotlight. The casting director favored by some of the industry’s most sought-after directors is a master of assembling unforgettable ensembles of both stars and unknowns, but still feels a bit uncomfortable being named The Hollywood Reporter‘s inaugural Casting Director of the Year. It’s not that she’s ungrateful, she was quick to tell THR recently; rather, “I’m very in-the-moment … I’ve got a job at hand that I need to do right now, that I’m casting, and anything that takes me away from that task doesn’t seem important to me.” (Right now, at least...
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cinelinx.com

Nicholas Cage Cast as Count Dracula in Universal’s Renfield

Nicolas Cage is coming back for more big movie studio action in possibly the best way possible: as Dracula. Universal has been doing much better in bringing back their classic monster franchises, and is looking to continue the trend with Renfield. The film, directed by Chris McKay (The Tomorrow War), stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular character who first appeared in Bram Stoker’s original novel.
MOVIES
film-book.com

RENFIELD: Nicolas Cage Will Play the Infamous Role of Dracula in Upcoming Creature Feature

Nicolas Cage to Portray Dracula in Forthcoming Film. Nicolas Cage has been cast as the infamous movie monster Dracula in the upcoming creature feature film, Renfield. Let’s set the record straight. Nicolas Cage stands a real chance of getting nominated for an Oscar for his role in the modest but substantial film Pig which was a sure-fire critics’ top pick earlier this year. Now, after making a “monster” comeback with the aforementioned dramatic film, he’s playing none other than–you know it–perhaps the greatest movie monster of all-time, Dracula. Cage has officially been cast as the infamous creature with those pearly white fangs and it’s a role Cage will definitely sink his teeth into. Anyone remember that film, Vampire’s Kiss, from way back when? Well, if you don’t, it’s living proof that Cage was destined to play this role for sure.
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Jurassic World 2 director making disaster movie for Netflix

J. A. Bayona, the director of Jurassic Park: Fallen Kingdom, is set to direct Spanish-language disaster movie, Society of the Snow for Netflix. It is based on the same events that inspired the 1993 Hollywood movie Alive, directed by Frank Marshall and starring Ethan Hawke. The real-life events that the...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home “not the last” MCU movie, says Amy Pascal

Spider-Man: No Way Home won’t be the end of the wallcrawler in the Marvel Cinematic Universe after all. Producer Amy Pascal has said at least one more movie is planned for Tom Holland, potentially going beyond Marvel Phase 4. The comments were made during an interview with Fandango by Amy...
MOVIES
Variety

George Clooney on Working with Ben Affleck in ‘Tender Bar,’ Inspiration for Role and Political Activism

Amazon’s “The Tender Bar” is George Clooney’s eighth film as director, with William Monahan scripting from J.R. Moehinger’s book about a family that spans the years, with Daniel Ranieri, then Tye Sheridan as J.R. and Ben Affleck as his Uncle Charlie. It’s certainly an Oscar contender; it’s also a personal film for Clooney, partly because of the subject matter but also because of the production itself. “We wanted to do a smaller movie because it was during the pandemic,” he tells Variety. “All these actors showed up with their hearts open. So you have Lily Rabe, Chris Lloyd and everyone swinging for...
MOVIES
thedigitalfix.com

Doctor Strange 2 reshoots because of Covid-19 delays, says Benedict Cumberbatch

It turns out that magic can be used to dominate Dormammu, kick Kaecilius, and study sorcery, but there’s one thing it can’t do. It can’t save you from Covid-19 filming restrictions. Yes, Benedict Cumberbatch has explained that the reason that Doctor Strange 2 had to have such significant reshoots is because of the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
enstarz.com

Awkwafina Is Set To Bring Her Big Energy To Universal's Upcoming Monster Flick Renfield Along Side Nicolas Cage's Dracula

If you haven't heard the news, actor Nicolas Cage will be playing the role of Dracula in the upcoming Universal monster film Renfield, which also stars Nicholas Hoult as the titular henchman to the legendary vampire. But it has recently been announced that another rising star in the acting game will be joining the cast. Namely, Awkwafina.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy