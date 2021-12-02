Awkwafina joins Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult’s Renfield movie

Road House is a classic Patrick Swayze action film that is beloved by movie fans, and now its being reported that a reboot starring Jake Gyllenhaal is in the works. According to Deadline, sources have said that MGM is very eager to get a new version of the film into production, and have begun looking for scribes to do a re-write on a previous script. Gyllenhaal and director Doug Liman are both attached to the project and, while the two have other films they are starting work on soon, the studio is said to be placing a high priority on the new reboot film.

MOVIES ・ 23 DAYS AGO