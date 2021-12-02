Awkwafina joins Nicolas Cage and Nicholas Hoult’s Renfield movie

Nicolas Cage to Portray Dracula in Forthcoming Film. Nicolas Cage has been cast as the infamous movie monster Dracula in the upcoming creature feature film, Renfield. Let’s set the record straight. Nicolas Cage stands a real chance of getting nominated for an Oscar for his role in the modest but substantial film Pig which was a sure-fire critics’ top pick earlier this year. Now, after making a “monster” comeback with the aforementioned dramatic film, he’s playing none other than–you know it–perhaps the greatest movie monster of all-time, Dracula. Cage has officially been cast as the infamous creature with those pearly white fangs and it’s a role Cage will definitely sink his teeth into. Anyone remember that film, Vampire’s Kiss, from way back when? Well, if you don’t, it’s living proof that Cage was destined to play this role for sure.
Comments / 0