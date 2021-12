The terms for some members of City of Montevideo boards and commissions will expire with the end of Calendar Year 2021. Individuals with an interest in community service and willing to serve on one or more of these boards are encouraged to submit their name for consideration by the City Council. Contact City Clerk Glennis Lauritsen, City Office, P.O. Box 517, 103 Canton Avenue, Montevideo, Minnesota, 56265, or call (320) 269-6575. The contact can be by phone call or written communication, but must be received at city offices no later than 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, December 15. The Council will make its appointments on Monday, December 20.

MONTEVIDEO, MN ・ 6 DAYS AGO