The stock price of Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. This is why it happened. The stock price of Spire Global Inc (NYSE: SPIR) – a leading provider of space-based data, analytics and space services – increased by over 9% during intraday trading today. Investors are responding positively to Spire Global announcing that Minehub Technologies – an open enterprise-grade platform for digital trade in the mining and metals supply chains – will use Spire’s satellite and terrestrial Automatic Identification System data (AIS), global vessel tracking data and vessel characteristics, to help power its commodities platform and optimize routing for bulk carrier vessels. The Spire Maritime solution is expected to bring improved vessel data efficiency across the open ocean to the mining and metals supply chains.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO