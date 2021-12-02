Wrestlers Fall to Monroe Central

Smoky Mountain’s Liam Wright fights for control on his way to his first high school win Saturday in a season-opening tournament at Swain. Gavin Coggins (106), Jaden Cole (220) and Davey McCoy (113) placed second for the Mustangs. Juan Guerrero (120) was third, and William McCoy was fourth. SM had wrestlers competing in the JV and varsity divisions and had 10 wrestlers earn their first ever high school wins. “I am very proud of my wrestlers’ efforts,” Coach Erik Wilson said. “We are very inexperienced at the high school level but each individual gave their best efforts, and that is what I asked of them. They are a great group of coachable wrestlers.”

COMBAT SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO