Logan Ryan Says Giants Need to Show This Trait if They Want to Be Playoff Bound

Yardbarker
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe last thing Giants safety Logan Ryan wanted or needed was to test positive for the COVID-19 virus, which has an unpredictable effect on varying individuals. Thankfully, Ryan, who is vaccinated, said his symptoms were mild and that he was feeling good despite missing two games' worth of action as his...

The Spun

Tom Brady Names The 1 Team He Likes Beating The Most

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has beaten every team in the NFL throughout his career but there’s one team that he loves to win against more than any other. It should come as no one’s surprise that it’s the New York Giants. Brady lost to New York twice in the Super Bowl while he was with New England, one of which came in 2008 when his team was vying for a perfect season.
NFL
USA Today

Giants' Logan Ryan likely out for second straight game due to COVID-19

The New York Giants were hopeful to get safety Logan Ryan back against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 11 but his return fell short. Now he’ll likely miss his second straight game due to COVID-19. Giants head coach Joe Judge revealed on Friday that Ryan, who is fully vaccinated...
NFL
Big Blue View

Logan Ryan back with New York Giants

After missing two games on the Reserve/COVID-19 List, defensive back Logan Ryan is back with the New York Giants. Head coach Joe Judge said on Monday that Ryan was back in the team’s Quest Diagnostics Training Center facility on Monday. Ryan is the Giants’ defensive captain and is the team’s...
NFL
State
Tennessee State
GiantsCountry

Giants Activate Logan Ryan from COVID List, Place Darnay Holmes on IR

Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com via Imagn Content Services, LLC. Giants safety Logan Ryan, who missed the last two games after testing positive for COVID-19, has been activated off the reserve/COVID-19 list, the team announced. To make room for Ryan on the roster, the team placed second-year cornerback Darnay Holmes on injured reserve...
NFL
giants.com

Notebook: Giants quickly turn focus to Dolphins; Logan Ryan returns to facility

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – In a game in which points were a scarce commodity, the Giants defeated the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday with a splendid defensive performance augmented by one touchdown and two field goals from the offense. But is the formula used for that 13-7 triumph practical for sustained success...
NFL
Big Blue View

Giants news, 12/2: Logan Ryan on his recovery from COVID-19, more

Logan Ryan: COVID-19 recovery “wasn’t too bad”. Safety Logan Ryan downplayed his recent illness while speaking to the media Wednesday, saying it was much harder being away from the team than dealing with his symptoms. “My symptoms were mild,” Ryan said. “I was congested and I had some headaches and...
NFL
Person
Tom Brady
Person
Logan Ryan
Newsday

Giants safety Logan Ryan ready to roll after missing two games with COVID-19

Logan Ryan had the scene storyboarded in his mind. "I wanted to pull up in the parking lot with my uniform on and run in right before kickoff," he said. That made-for-the-movies entrance never came about as Ryan wound up missing two games after contracting COVID-19. "I had hopes and...
NFL
giants.com

Logan Ryan ready to resume key role on defense

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. – Logan Ryan's COVID-provoked absence confirmed something about which he was already certain. "Taking my 10 days off, it showed me how much I love football, how much I really missed it and really still want to be here for my teammates and still do it for years to come," Ryan said. "I was excited and encouraged and energized, obviously, sitting here doing a 15-minute press conference, 40 minutes after practice. I obviously really missed this and my role on this team."
NFL
giants.com

Quotes: Coach Joe Judge, QB Daniel Jones, DB Logan Ryan

Opening Statement: Today we'll start our prep for the Dolphins. Specifically talking about this team starting with (Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores) Flo, Flo is a guy that I know very well. We worked together for seven years in New England. A lot of respect for Flo. I think he's got a very unique path in terms of how he became a head coach, working in all aspects of the organization, starting in personnel, working with offense, defense and special teams, so his involvement with all three phases along with the draft and free agency really shows through his personality and how they play. When you talk about this team, you talk about aggressive. It's one thing that's really shown up throughout his career, but then also specifically in these last few weeks in terms of how his team, his defense, his special teams really get after you, put pressure on you and are looking to go ahead and attack you as a team.
NFL
#Giants#Trait#American Football#Nfc#Bucs#The Philadelphia Eagles
New York Post

Giants aren’t displaying any of the traits Joe Judge keeps promising

OK. It’s December. The holiday season is here. Peace on earth, good will toward men, be of good cheer, all of that. In the spirit of the season, let’s see if we can show some good will and good cheer with the Giants. Let’s see if we can say something nice about them:
NFL
Fox News

Logan Ryan offers to be Giants' QB as team's situation gets murkier: 'I’m going to put it out there'

The New York Giants’ quarterback situation appeared to be more clouded after Sunday’s 20-9 loss to the Miami Dolphins. Daniel Jones missed the game with a neck injury and is reportedly set to miss Week 14’s game against the Los Angeles Chargers. Mike Glennon, who started against Miami, suffered a concussion during the game and may not be able to play against the Chargers. Jake Fromm, a second-year player out of Georgia, is the lone healthy quarterback on the roster it appears.
NFL
New York Post

Logan Ryan offering his QB skills to help Giants’ mess: ‘A lot like Tua’

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Did Logan Ryan take a shot at Tua Tagovailoa? Or was he engaging in some self-deprecating analysis of his prowess as a high school quarterback?. The Giants are approaching a dire situation at quarterback, with Daniel Jones’ status uncertain as he sat out Sunday’s 20-9 loss to the Dolphins with a strained neck. Mike Glennon, the backup-turned-starter, sustained a concussion in the game. The only other quarterback on the roster, Jake Fromm, was signed last week off the Bills’ practice squad and has never thrown a pass in an NFL game. The Giants have a quarterback, Brian Lewerke, on their practice squad. He, too, has never appeared in an NFL game.
NFL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Instant Analysis: Miami Dolphins 20, New York Giants 9

Omar Kelly, Dolphins Columnist The Dolphins are in rare company, becoming one of eight teams to put together a five-game winning streak with Sunday’s win over the New York Giants. If this team had Tua Tagovailoa for the whole season, and the defense featured it’s present stringy ways, we’d be talking about Miami being a serious playoff contender. Right now, the Dolphins still have work to do ...
NFL
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Philadelphia Eagles
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
South Florida Sun Sentinel

20 things we learned in Miami Dolphins’ 20-9 win over N.Y. Giants

In the span of the past two months the Miami Dolphins have transformed from one of the NFL’s worst teams to one of its hottest. Miami’s 20-9 victory over the New York Giants on Sunday wasn’t pretty, but the outcome extended the Dolphins’ winning streak to five games. Here are some more takeaways from Sunday: Dolphins back in playoff picture You can argue it’s the caliber of opponents or talent ...
NFL

