Covid: Isle of Man death toll rises to 67 after further death recorded

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Isle of Man's coronavirus death toll has risen to 67 after another person died with the virus. The latest death was recorded in the public health directorate's weekly...

www.bbc.com

24/7 Wall St.

This State Has The Most COVID-19 Deaths In America

Ironically, the nation which is considered the most medically advanced in the world has the highest number of both confirmed cases and deaths. The US count sits at just over 48 million cases, which is 18% of the world’s total. Deaths, at just over 777,000 are 15% of the world’s total. US numbers are also […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
Republic

Local virus death toll continues to rise

The COVID-19 death toll continued to climb during the first half of November, increasing the number of lives cut short by the virus to 110 since a summer surge primarily driven by the delta variant swept across the region and sent more than 3,400 of local residents to hospital emergency rooms.
COLUMBUS, IN
Voiceof San Diego

Year One: COVID-19’s Death Toll

Reporting by Will Huntsberry, Jesse Marx, Bella Ross, Maya Srikrishnan and Jared Whitlock. In a new analysis of local death certificates, Voice of San Diego examined each COVID-related death during the first year of the pandemic. The analysis provides new insights about a person’s education, occupation and race – information never before released by San Diego County.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
redlakenationnews.com

COVID deaths rise but remain far below Minnesota's 2020 toll

Minnesota health officials on Wednesday urged renewed vigilance against COVID-19, looking back at November, this year's deadliest pandemic month, and ahead toward the threat of the new omicron variant. State Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said Minnesota has strengths in its high vaccination and booster rates, increasing supply of monoclonal antibody...
The Independent

Scotland records 14 Covid-linked deaths in 24 hours and one new Omicron case

Scotland has recorded 14 coronavirus-linked deaths and 1,257 new cases in the past 24 hours, according to the latest data.One case of the new Omicron variant has been confirmed in that time, in NHS Grampian, taking the total people infected with the variant to 30.NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde has the most of the new variant cases at 11, followed by NHS Lanarkshire with nine, five in NHS Forth Valley, three in NHS Highland and two in NHS Grampian.The Scottish Government said Public Health Scotland is “aware of a processing issue with UK Government lab tests contributing to lower than...
WORLD
The Independent

Half of England’s omicron cases are in double-vaccinated people

The majority of all known omicron Covid cases in England have been detected in people that have had at least two vaccines, it has emerged.Of 22 omicron cases confirmed by 30 November, 12 of them were linked to people who found out they were infected more than 14 days after receiving their last jab, according to health officials.Two of these 12 cases were detected in people who had the first dose of their vaccine more than 28 days ago, according to the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).Six were not vaccinated at all, and there was no vaccination information available in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
CBS Boston

Massachusetts Reports 5,170 New COVID Cases, Most On Single Day Since January

BOSTON (CBS) — The Massachusetts Department of Public Health reported 5,170 new confirmed COVID cases and 31 additional deaths in the state on Thursday. It is the highest number of new COVID cases reported on a single day since January. Health officials said the total number of confirmed cases in the state is now 865,450. The total number of confirmed deaths is now 19,047. There were 120,218 total new tests reported. The seven-day weighted average of positive tests in Massachusetts is now 4.94%. There are 989 people currently hospitalized for a coronavirus-related illness. There are also 206 patients currently in intensive care.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
The Independent

India detects first two omicron cases, health ministry confirms

India has detected its first two cases of the omicron variant of Covid, the country’s health ministry said on Thursday, with both cases recorded in the southern state of Karnataka.With the confirmation of its first two cases, India becomes the 27th country in the world to report instances of the new variant that has triggered global alarm. The infections involve two men, a South African national aged 66 who has since left India, and a 46-year-old Indian doctor with no recent travel history. The health ministry had earlier declined to elaborate on their travel histories or nationalities, citing their right...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times Daily

Death toll rises to 13 in Indonesia volcano eruption

LUMAJANG, Indonesia (AP) — The death toll following the eruption of the highest volcano on Indonesia’s most densely populated island of Java has risen to 13, with seven people still missing, officials said Sunday as smoldering debris and thick mud hampered search efforts. Support local journalism reporting on your community.
PUBLIC SAFETY
UPI News

Death toll rises to 4 in British Columbia flooding

Nov. 20 (UPI) -- The death toll from torrential rains, flooding and mudslides in Canada's westernmost province, British Columbia, has risen to four people. The bodies of three men were recovered from a mudslide on Duffy Lake Road, federal police confirmed Saturday, bringing the death toll to four after a woman's body was also recovered on Monday.
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Omicron variant case found in Norfolk, health bosses confirm

The first case of the new Covid-19 Omicron variant in Norfolk has been confirmed. Dr Louise Smith, Norfolk's director of public health, said they had been "made aware of a case linked to the Omicron variant in North Norfolk". It is the second case to be detected in the East...
PUBLIC HEALTH

