Congress & Courts

Rep. McCarthy said to be urging GOP members to stop infighting

MSNBC
 2 days ago

www.msnbc.com

Comments / 0

MSNBC

Kevin McCarthy delivers an incomplete message to his GOP members

It hasn't been a great week for Republican unity on Capitol Hill. Most notably, two first-year GOP House members — Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene and South Carolina's Nancy Mace — have feuded in ways that turned quite ugly in recent days. The conflict started in earnest when Republican Rep. Lauren...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

McCarthy tries (and fails) to resolve the GOP's newest feud

As the current Congress got underway earlier this year, House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy stressed the importance of Republican unity. As far as the California congressman is concerned, having a unified GOP conference is critical to winning back the House majority in the 2022 midterm elections. With this in mind,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tv Deals#Gutter#Hydrogen Peroxide#Bowels#Min#Gop
The Independent

AOC says GOP leader Kevin McCarthy working with ‘KKK caucus’ in bid for speakership

New York Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has accused the top Republican in the House of allowing a “Ku Klux Klan caucus” to target nonwhite, female members for their supporters to attack and threaten. In a series of tweets posted from her personal account on Tuesday, Ms Ocasio-Cortez said Mr McCarthy “is so desperate to be speaker that he is working with his Ku Klux Klan caucus to look aside & allow violent targeting of [woman of colour] members of Congress”.“This cannot be ignored,” she said.The progressive firebrand’s comments were meant to illustrate how most Americans “truly don’t understand the scale, intensity,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Free Press - TFP

House Minority Leader McCarthy Reveals His List Of Democrats Who Will Suffer If GOP Gets Control Next Year

Earlier this year, Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi labeled her Republican counterparts “the enemy within.” Subsequently, the Democrats’ new parlor game is tossing Republicans off of House committees. It happened first to Georgia Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, and more recently to Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona. But like Santa Claus,...
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

'Something went on that's illegal': Former Trump DOJ official to invoke Fifth Amendment

Rep. Bennie Thompson, chair of the January 6th Committee, talks with Rachel Maddow about what it means that former Trump DOJ official Jeffery Clark now says he plans to invoke the Fifth Amendment in his testimony in the committee's investigation, and how the committee can tell they've hit a sore spot in Donald Trump's scheme to overturn his 2020 election loss. Dec. 2, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WBAL Radio

Kevin McCarthy defends Rep. Lauren Boebert after anti-Muslim remark, downplays House infighting

(WASHINGTON) -- House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., attempted to downplay the tumultuous week in the Republican conference on Friday, acknowledging only that some of his hard-right members distract from the GOP midterm message in their feuds with Democrats and each other but not condemning the anti-Muslim rhetoric from his member that set off the most recent controversies.
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Week

GOP's Kevin McCarthy tries, fails to end epic feud between Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene and Nancy Mace

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) tried unsuccessfully Tuesday night to end an ugly feud that broke out Sunday between two freshman members of his caucus, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R) and Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.). After separate meetings with McCarthy, Greene said she "agreed that I'd quit attacking" Mace, then said she hoped Mace gets a Republican primary challenger.
CONGRESS & COURTS
MSNBC

Dem Caucus Chair: Republicans are having a ‘complete and total meltdown’

Lawrence O’Donnell details the GOP infighting that Rep. Hakeem Jeffries, chair of the Democratic Caucus, describes as a “meltdown” while House Republican Leader Kevin McCarthy stays silent. The party is so dysfunctional that Rep. Lauren Boebert has yet to be held accountable for her anti-Muslim attacks against Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar.Dec. 3, 2021.
CONGRESS & COURTS

