Germany Locks Down the Unvaccinated, Weighs Vaccine Mandate

By Kaia Hubbard
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGerman officials announced a nationwide lockdown on Thursday for the unvaccinated and showed support for making vaccinations mandatory against the coronavirus in the coming months. [. Read:. What to Know About Omicron ]. The restrictions, which are only for the unvaccinated who have not recently recovered from COVID-19, exclude...

www.usnews.com

Comments / 32

bin alu darah
2d ago

History repeats itself. I hope you mindless eaters are happy. wait...you are happily getting exterminated -i mean vaccinated. So that's enough confirmation for me, enjoy.

Reply(7)
14
James Slater
2d ago

this is why America has the 2nd amendment!! history repeats itself!! all of this over a virus with a 99% survival rate and a so called vaccine that neither stops you from catching or spreading the virus!!! so essentially they're trying to load the unvaccinated in box cars over something that the vaccinated can even catch....

Reply(2)
13
Danielle Kelly
2d ago

The title of this news article should have been "Germany is embracing Nazi ideology again??!"

Reply
15
