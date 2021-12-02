ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Disability: Ballet dancer Joe Powell-Main seen as 'wrong type'

By Long Reads
BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the article"Coming back to [dance] with a disability, a lot of people... see me probably as the wrong type of dancer doing ballet." Despite being Wales' first professional ballet dancer with a disability, Joe Powell-Main has faced some judgements. The 23-year-old has returned to dance from injury and uses his...

www.bbc.co.uk

