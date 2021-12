Washington (WBAP/KLIF) – Would-be immigrants trying to enter the United States will again have to stay in Mexico as they await immigration hearings. The Biden administration announced Thursday it will reinstate the Trump-era policy, and agreed to Mexico’s conditions for resuming it. That paves the way for returns to Mexico beginning next week. President Biden scrapped the policy, but a lawsuit filed by Texas and Missouri forced him to put it back into effect, subject to Mexico’s acceptance. Mexico agreed, saying it’s committed to migrant rights and safe migration.

