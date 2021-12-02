ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

CVS Health and Microsoft announce strategic alliance

By Chain Drug Review
chaindrugreview.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health and Microsoft Corp. have launched a new strategic alliance focused on developing innovative solutions to help consumers improve their health, while empowering over 300,000 CVS Health employees including frontline workers with tools to better serve more than 100 million people. Since the start of...

www.chaindrugreview.com

Comments / 0

Related
etfdailynews.com

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Coverage Initiated at Seaport Global Securities

Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $110.00 target price on the pharmacy operator’s stock. Several other research analysts have also recently commented on CVS. Citigroup raised...
BUSINESS
HIT Consultant

M&A: PE Firm Carlyle Acquires Health IT Solutions Provider CNSI

PE Firm Carlyle acquires CNSI, a provider of health information technology enterprise solutions from A&M Capital Partners. Global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) announced that affiliated funds managed by Carlyle have agreed to acquire CNSI from Alvarez & Marsal Capital Partners. CNSI provides innovative healthcare technology solutions for some of the most forward-thinking State and Federal clients. Financial details of the acquisition were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
beckershospitalreview.com

CVS, Microsoft forge digital care partnership

CVS Health and Microsoft established a strategic partnership focused on digital health and personalized care, the two companies said Dec. 2. By partnering with Microsoft, CVS is aiming to create more personalized customer experiences through data. CVS plans to provide customized health recommendations, expand its pharmacy capabilities and scale up retail loyalty and personalization programs that are run on Microsoft's cloud computing service Azure.
BUSINESS
drugstorenews.com

CVS Health, Microsoft ink deal to redefine personalized care

CVS Health and Microsoft are joining forces to create innovative solutions to help consumers improve their health. CVS Health is embarking on a brand-new partnership with Microsoft. The companies recently gave some insight into what they hope to accomplish through this alliance, which includes focusing on innovative solutions to help...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cvs Health#Health Data#Healthcare Workers#Microsoft Corp#Omnichannel Pharmacy
chaindrugreview.com

CVS Health named to 2021 Dow Jones Sustainability Index

WOONSOCKET, R.I. — CVS Health has been named to the 2021 S&P Dow Jones Sustainability Indices (DJSI) North American Index for the ninth consecutive year and the Dow Jones. Sustainability World Index for the third consecutive year. The DJSI is considered a pioneer and the gold standard for tracking the performance of the world’s leading companies based on environmental, social and governance (ESG) factors.
BUSINESS
GlobeSt.com

Savills and SRS Real Estate Partners Form Strategic Alliance

NEW YORK, NY – Savills and SRS Real Estate Partners have formed a strategic alliance. As a result of the alliance, the two companies’ clients will gain access to additional retail experts and market-leading services in commercial retail advisory. The alliance will enhance Savills’ existing North American retail capabilities and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
chaindrugreview.com

Video Forum: Michelle Peluso, CVS Health

Michelle Peluso, CVS Health’s executive vice president and chief customer officer, who will become co-president of CVS Pharmacy on January 1, tells this week’s Video Forum about the company’s ongoing omnichannel transformation. She also addresses the new Healthier Happens Together corporate advertising campaign, CVS’ growing array of digital and IT capabilities, and opportunities to enhance the patient and customer experience.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
martechseries.com

powercloud Forms Strategic Alliance With Advizzo

Powercloud, the world’s fastest growing billing system in the energy and utilities industry, announced a partnership agreement with Advizzo, one of the nation’s top behavioral analytics and data companies for utilities. This new alliance will bring Advizzo platform together with powercloud’s service offerings as it seeks to help North American...
BUSINESS
aithority.com

TA Associates Announces Strategic Growth Investment In Nactarome

TA Associates, a leading global growth private equity firm, announced a strategic growth investment in Nactarome S.p.A., a leading European Group of companies specialising in the development and manufacturing of natural flavours, colours, functional ingredients and clean labels for the food and beverage industry. Upon closing of the transaction, TA will become the majority shareholder, working closing with Nactarome’s Management Team, who will retain a minority equity stake. Nactarome’s current investor Ambienta, Europe’s largest sustainability-focused private equity investor, is expected to retain a minority equity stake as well. Financial terms of the transactions were not disclosed.
BUSINESS
bigrapidsnews.com

CVS Health to close 900 locations over the next three years

Regular shoppers at CVS may have to begin looking elsewhere as the company announces plans to scale down its store density. CVS Health, the owner of CVS Pharmacies, has announced that it will be closing approximately 300 stores per year over a period of three years starting in the spring of 2022.
BUSINESS
channele2e.com

Deloitte Acquires Oracle Cloud Consulting Partner BIAS

Deloitte announced it will acquire the assets of Bias Corp., a cloud consulting firm and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) specialist. Deloitte has acquired BIAS, a cloud consulting firm and Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI) specialist based in the United States and India. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. This...
BUSINESS
siliconangle.com

VMware-AWS partnership helps orgs follow the smartest path to cloud

Application modernization is heading the agenda around boardroom tables across the globe. The stakes are high, with successful digitization drawing a clear line between market winners and losers. But the path to cloud is seldom clear. And playing it safe, many companies have chosen to leave the most important, mission-critical applications to last.
BUSINESS
TechCrunch

Mexico’s Mendel secures $35M to tackle LatAm’s corporate spend management problem

The Mexico-based startup closed the $15 million Series A round and $20 million debt financing after participating in Y Combinator’s Winter 2021 cohort. ALLVP and Infinity Ventures, a firm founded by a trio of ex-PayPal execs, co-led the equity raise. A number of angel investors also participated, including Airbase founder and CEO Thejo Kote, Auth0 co-founder and CTO Matias Woloski, Mercado Libre CFO Pedro Arnt, Kavak COO Federico Ranero and Bain Capital’s Keri Gohman, among others.
BUSINESS
beautypackaging.com

L’Oréal Partners with Climate Tech Company BreezoMeter

L’Oréal has entered a new multi-year research and tech partnership with BreezoMeter, a climate tech company. Based in Israel, BreezoMeter’s main goal is to improve the health and safety of billions of people worldwide by providing accurate and actionable environmental data and insights. Through this multi-year partnership, L’Oréal and BreezoMeter...
SKIN CARE
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Sounding Board's Hyper-growth Accelerates $30M Series B Funding for Leadership Coaching Pioneer

ALISO VIEJO, Calif., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Sounding Board, Inc, the first customizable leadership coaching platform that combines technology and coaching to drive measurable business impact, announced the close of its $30m Series B funding. This announcement comes just months after closing an oversubscribed Series A earlier this year. New lead investor, JAZZ Venture Partners, is joined by Sounding Board's existing investors Canaan, Bloomberg Beta and Correlation Partners. The female-founded company also added investors Gaingels, Engage.vc, and an all-star panel of women business leaders passionate about the impact of coaching including Deb Liu (CEO of Ancestry.com), Yvonne Chen (former VP Marketing of Udemy), Sukhinder Singh Cassidy (Founder of theBoardlist), and Tammy Aguillon (Area VP @ DocuSign), underscoring Sounding Board's commitment to diverse leaders and voices.
BUSINESS
chaindrugreview.com

BD acquires Venclose, Inc.

FRANKLIN LAKES, N.J. – BD (Becton, Dickinson and Co.) announced Thursday that it has acquired Venclose, Inc., a provider of solutions for the treatment of chronic venous insufficiency (CVI) — a disease that is the result of malfunctioning valves and can lead to varicose veins. CVI represents a significant and...
BUSINESS
chaindrugreview.com

Bayer Consumer Health division to invest in sustainability program

BASEL, Switzerland — Bayer announced Wednesday that the company will invest €100 million to further enable sustainable innovation, production and consumption of their Consumer Health products, which include global brands such as Aspirin, Bepanthen, Claritin and Elevit. This investment, which equates to two percent of the division’s sales, will help enable Bayer to drive the sustainable use of the company’s products and help create a world where people can live healthier lives.
BUSINESS
hotelbusiness.com

Hotel Equities forms strategic alliance with Sethi Management

Hotel Equities (HE) and Sethi Management have formed a strategic alliance whereby HE will provide operational oversight, resources and national support to all 15 hotels within the Sethi portfolio. Hotel Equities began transitioning Sethi’s hotels into its portfolio in late October and will be fully integrated by Dec. 1. Sethi...
ECONOMY
deseret.com

Expert reveals if three COVID-19 vaccine shots protect you from omicron

The former commissioner of the Food and Drug Administration said there’s a good chance the COVID-19 vaccine booster shots will protect you from the omicron variant. Dr. Scott Gottlieb said on CBS’ “Face the Nation” that the COVID-19 vaccine developers have “a pretty good degree of confidence” that fully vaccinated people will be protected from the new variant of the coronavirus.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy