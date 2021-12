Looking for that gift that will last well past the holidays?. How about a Jingle license plate, the perfect gift for that person who celebrates the holidays year-round?. The Colorado Disability Funding Committee, which has hosted several auctions of specialty license plates in the last two years, has come up with a new group of special license plate configurations that are available through an online auction through this Friday, Nov. 26 at 8 p.m.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO