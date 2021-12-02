COVID-19: Long Island Infection Rate Climbs Over 5 Percent As Number Of Cases Keeps Climbing

Long Island hit a concerning milestone in its fight against COVID-19 as the positive infection rate rose above 5 percent as New York contends with variants of the virus.

The average seven-day positive infection rate on Long Island rose .23 percent overnight, according to the latest update from the New York State Department of Health, up to 5.17 percent, leaving New York City (1.94 percent) and the Hudson Valley (3.73 percent) as the only regions to remain under a 4 percent positivity rate.

Statewide, the positivity rate continues to spike, up from 4.12 percent to 4.37 percent in the past three days, according to the Department of Health.

In Suffolk, 876 new COVID-19 cases were reported, bringing the total to 256,329 since the pandemic began, while Nassau recorded 629 new cases, as the total rose to 226,764.

Forty-five new virus-related deaths were reported in New York in the latest update from the Department of Health including three in Nassau to bring the number of fatalities to 3,688 since the pandemic began, while the death doll increased by four in Suffolk, up to 3,339.

Average seven-day Infection rates in the state’s 10 regions according to the latest update from the Department of Health:

Western New York: 10.60 percent (67.54 seven-day average number of new cases per 100,000 population);

Finger Lakes: 10.46 percent (58.96);

Mohawk Valley: 9.20 percent (61.08);

North Country: 9.54 percent (59.06);

Capital Region: 8.13 percent (52.96);

Central New York: 7.54 percent (45.52);

Southern Tier: 6.30 percent (53.30);

Long Island : 5.17 percent (38.16);

: 5.17 percent (38.16); Hudson Valley: 3.73 percent (27.75);

New York City: 1.94 percent (17.41).

The latest breakdown of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Suffolk County, according. to the Department of Health as of Thursday, Dec. 2:

Brookhaven: 77,404;

Islip: 61,139;

Babylon: 36,236;

Huntington: 29,125;

Smithtown: 19,339;

Southampton: 7,676;

Riverhead: 4,624;

East Hampton: 2,281;

Southold: 2,054;

Shelter Island: 96.

According to the latest data from the county Department of Health, the most cases in Nassau have been recorded in:

Levittown: 7,650;

Hempstead: 5,890;

Hicksville: 5,716;

Freeport: 5,329;

Valley Stream: 5,119;

East Meadow: 5,105;

Oceanside: 4,578;

Elmont: 4,374;

Long Beach: 4,297;

Franklin Square: 4,257;

Glen Cove: 3,775;

Uniondale: 3,419;

Massapequa: 3,368;

Woodmere: 3,198;

Rockville Centre: 3,222;

Baldwin: 3,084;

North Massapequa: 2,882;

Wantagh: 2,872;

North Bellmore: 2,740;

Plainview: 2,786;

West Hempstead: 2,727;

Merrick: 2,694;

East Massapequa: 2,669;

Garden City: 2,588;

Massapequa Park: 2,546;

Lynbrook: 2,504;

Mineola: 2,489;

Seaford: 2,474;

Bethpage: 2,356.

There were 188,906 new COVID-19 tests administered in New York according to the latest update from the Department of Health, resulting in 9,462 newly confirmed infections for a 5.01 percent positive daily infection rate, down slightly from the previous day.

Thirty more COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals as the number being treated for the virus jumped to 3,022.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 90.9 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 80.8 percent are fully vaccinated.

The CDC said that 78.2 percent of all New Yorkers have received at least one dose, with 68.5 percent completing the vaccination process.

As of Dec. 2, 2,012,992 (1,755 new) first doses have been administered to Long Island residents, while 1,784,383 (2,610 new) have completed the process, both among the highest rates in the state.

"As the weather gets colder and friends and family gather indoors for the holiday season, the risk of a winter spike in COVID-19 cases rises," New York Gov. Kathy Hochul said. "My administration is carefully monitoring developments with the Omicron variant and is working to continue making vaccines and boosters widely available.

"We have the tools to fight this virus - get vaccinated if you haven't, and get the booster if you're vaccinated. Wear a mask, wash your hands, and keep you and your loved ones safe."

