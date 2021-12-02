ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Long Island Railroad Service Suspended After Person Struck By Train

By Zak Failla
 2 days ago
The Long Island Railroad temporarily suspended service in both directions on its Ronkonkoma branch after a person was struck by a train, officials said.

At approximately 10:45 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2, the LIRR announced that eastbound and westbound service was temporarily halted on the branch after a person was hit by a train near the Wyandanch station.

As of 11:50 a.m., service was still suspended in both directions between Farmingdale and Ronkonkoma, impacting multiple trains scheduled to arrive through the morning and early afternoon.

Officials said that buses are estimated to arrive in Ronkonkoma at approximately noon on Thursday to assist commuters. No other information has been provided by the LIRR.

This is a developing story.

