19 Desserts Recalled In Missouri For Possibly Containing Metal Pieces

Photo: Getty Images

Kroger Co. is recalling nearly 20 baked goods that could be in your home because they may contain metal fragments.

According to FoodSafetyNews.com , Kroger is recalling certain Country Oven baked goods. Metal fragments could have possibly been in the starch used to manufacture the products.

The recalled products were distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.

If you have purchased any of these items in your home recently, they should be thrown out .

Here are the following products that are being recalled: