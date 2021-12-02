19 Desserts Recalled In Missouri For Possibly Containing Metal Pieces
Kroger Co. is recalling nearly 20 baked goods that could be in your home because they may contain metal fragments.
According to FoodSafetyNews.com , Kroger is recalling certain Country Oven baked goods. Metal fragments could have possibly been in the starch used to manufacture the products.
The recalled products were distributed in Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, Nevada, New Mexico, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Virginia, Washington, West Virginia, Wisconsin and Wyoming.
If you have purchased any of these items in your home recently, they should be thrown out .
Here are the following products that are being recalled:
- Country Oven Cinnamon Roll 4oz, 2.5oz
- Country Oven White Cake 7lb, 13.5oz, 29oz
- Country Oven Chocolate Cake 13.5oz, 60oz, 40oz
- Country Oven White/Vanilla Cake 37oz
- Country Oven Yellow/Vanilla Cake 37oz
- Country Oven Chocolate/Vanilla Cake 37oz
- Country Oven Yellow Cake 18.5oz, 7oz, 13.5oz, 42oz
- Country Oven Bowtie Danish 3oz
- Country Oven Cheese Pocket 4oz – 84 to a case
- Country Oven Angel Food Cake 13 oz
- Country Oven Yellow/Fudge Cake 48oz, single slices
- Country Oven Red Velvet Cake 13oz, 28oz, single slices, Double Layer Cake (51 oz), 8oz
- Country Oven Marble Cake 7lb
- Country Oven Chocolate/Fudge Cake Single Slices, Double Layer Cake (50oz)
- Country Oven Yellow/Caramel Cake Single Slices, double layer cakes (48oz)
- Country Oven Boston Cream Cake Double Layer Cake 28oz
- Country Oven Raspberry Cake 71oz
- Country Oven Party Balloon Cake 48oz
Comments / 4