We understand that there are a LOT of people out there eager to check out Bridgerton season 2. Luckily, we’ve got more news today on that subject!. In a post on Twitter, showrunner Chris Van Dusen made it clear that the cast and crew are now done with the latest batch of episodes; not only that, but he indicated that new episodes are going to be coming in 2022. We know that there were a LOT of challenges associated with production this time around, with several focusing in on everyone trying their best to do work amidst a global pandemic. This is a show that is not easy to shoot during a global health crisis, and there are a multitude of different reasons for that. Think in terms of the enormous group scenes or of course the period setting. You can’t exactly write something like this into the story all that easily.

TV SERIES ・ 13 DAYS AGO