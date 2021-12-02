ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Estero, FL

Expensive jewelry & vaccination cards stolen in Estero home burglary

By NBC2 News
 2 days ago
ESTERO, Fla. — The Lee County Sheriffs Office is investigating a burglary at a home in Estero.

The cleaner left the home unlocked around 11:15 a.m., as instructed.

When the homeowner came back at 11:30 a.m., she discovered her safe was stolen.

The safe, which was screwed into a shelf on a closet, contained the family’s valuables.

According to a report, $38,400 worth of jewelry, two passports and two vaccination cards were stolen.

The homeowner said nothing else was missing from her home.

