ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

In My Own Words: Book burning

By The Reporter Group
thereportergroup.org
 4 days ago

On June 17, 1242, King Louis IX and Pope Gregory IX ordered that every copy of the Talmud on French soil be burned. The reason for this destruction was that the work contained sayings and sentiments they believed were offensive. Since this was before the printing press, the volumes sacrificed to...

www.thereportergroup.org

Comments / 0

Related
callnewspapers.com

Reader questions library books – time to burn them?

As a parent of three children who went through Lindbergh Schools, I was shocked and disheartened to see the article in the Oct. 28 edition of The Call reporting on an official challenge to the Board of Education regarding library book holdings. Something has changed since our children were in...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
maryvilleforum.com

My Word: True progress

The American left is clever, but its arrogance may be its undoing. That conclusion depends on the American people and their willingness to defend their country. Make no mistake we are in a hard fight for our national identity and our future. The parties are locked in partisanship, but disgusted independents are watching warily as factions strive for dominance. Resistance therein is clearly mounting as Biden’s policies and purposes manifest.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Virginia State
Kansas Reflector

In book form, ‘The 1619 Project’ unrolls bracing historical corrective

The Kansas Reflector welcomes opinion pieces from writers who share our goal of widening the conversation about how public policies affect the day-to-day lives of people throughout our state. Holly McCall is the editor of the Tennessee Lookout, which first published this commentary. You’d have to be completely out of the political loop — and I […] The post In book form, ‘The 1619 Project’ unrolls bracing historical corrective appeared first on Kansas Reflector.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
townline.org

MY POINT OF VIEW: Thanksgiving is only a word depicting a spot in time

The views of the author in this column are not necessarily those of The Town Line newspaper, its staff and board of directors. In doing my research for a thanksgiving article I started with Huff Post and its contributor Randy S. Woodley. The article was Thanksgiving Myth. Although those of us who have given history an honest look know that the fairy tale, Thanksgiving, isn’t realistic or even close to the truth. I find that some things need to be known in their reality/entirety but some things of which we don’t agree, only need to be described in their proper place and time and in a manner that will not destroy the intent of family. Sometimes truth needs to be given in proportions over time with the advent of maturity.
FESTIVAL
indiacurrents.com

My Own Kind of “Native” American

Desi Roots, Global Wings – a monthly column focused on the Indian immigrant experience. Did you know that 2021 is, literally, the 400th anniversary of the supposed first Thanksgiving? I say “supposed” because there are many origin stories about who was the guest and who was the host. And whether any thanks were expressed at all.
SOCIETY
georgetowner.com

Book Launch Eats Its Own, Fabulously

Now, that was a book launch! A stack of cookbooks with a charming illustrated cover — along with matching wrapping paper and bookplates — greeted invited guests at a classic Q Street home, filled with assertive black-and-white modern art. Succulent samples of some of the book’s recipes were served for lunch.
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Book Burning#The Burning#In My Own Words#Talmud#French#Jewish#Nazis#Gop#Lgbtq
thereportergroup.org

Off the Shelf: Resistance, betrayal and survival

If I had to summarize Roxane Van Iperen’s “The Sisters of Auschwitz: The True Story of Two Sisters’ Resistance in the Heart of Nazi Territory” (Harper) in three words they would be resistance, betrayal and survival. Janny and Lien Brilleslijper did the unthinkable: They opened a safe house in the woods of Holland that hid partisans and members of the arts community who were threatened by the Nazi invaders. What made the sanctuary known as the High Nest even more amazing is that the sisters were Jewish. Unfortunately, their betrayal, which came after the Allied invasion, placed them, their family and friends on the last train to Auschwitz. How the sisters helped each other survive makes for riveting, if distressing, reading.
ENTERTAINMENT
Daily Beast

Fox’s Lara Logan Digs In, Boosts Attacks on Auschwitz Museum

After comparing Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi war criminal Josef Mengele, and receiving widespread criticism from Jewish groups and the Auschwitz Museum, Fox Nation host Lara Logan is only digging in. On Wednesday, the disgraced investigative reporter swung at her critics, posting links to conspiracy websites that claim HIV is...
MUSEUMS
HuffingtonPost

Lara Logan Digs In: Goes After Auschwitz Museum, Blasts Out Fauci Conspiracies

Fox Nation host Lara Logan showed no remorse and instead doubled down after prominent Jewish groups denounced her comparison of Dr. Anthony Fauci to Nazi doctor Josef Mengele earlier this week. On Tuesday, Logan sprayed Twitter with links to conspiracy theories about the White House chief medical adviser, including articles...
MUSEUMS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
France
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Religion
Country
Germany
FireEngineering.com

Podcast: In Their Own Words: Taylor Quinnell

Host Joe Pronesti speaks with Taylor Quinnell about his recent article on fire department priorities, the mission of the fire service, and risk management and civilian rescue. Subscribe to get all our episodes directly with Apple Podcasts or Google Podcasts or listen on Spotify.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

Fox Biz Host Subtweets Lara Logan With Brutal Mengele Post

In a brutal thread, Fox Business anchor Liz Claman detailed Nazi Josef Mengele’s atrocities and said comparisons to him must stop. Claman’s history lesson came days after Fox Nation host Lara Logan shockingly suggested that pro-vaccine Dr. Anthony Fauci “represents” the diabolical doctor who performed sadistic experiments on Jews at Auschwitz. “Nazi Josef Mengele performed experiments on Jewish twins; personally killed 14 twins in one night by injecting their hearts w/chloroform,” Claman wrote. “Nazi Josef Mengele sewed two twins together, back to back, in a crude attempt to create conjoined twins.”
TV & VIDEOS
The Des Moines Register

Opinion: Take it from a Sherman, it's time to get rid of the 'Stars and Bars'

My name is Stephen Charles Sherman, and I know this piece will elicit hate, but, oh well, I’ve been threatened before. We joke in our family that, because of our last name, we’re not welcome in the South. I’m an American patriot and have loved the red, white, and blue my entire life....
POLITICS
loc.gov

“Living Nations, Living Words” at the Hawai’i Book and Music Festival

Last November, Poet Laureate Joy Harjo launched her signature project, “Living Nations, Living Words,” which features the voices of 47 contemporary Native American poets. Since then, we have been working closely with Joy and many of the contributing poets on building community-based outreach across the country. Through book groups, workshops, classroom discussions, readings, and other targeted programs, the poets are inviting their own Native and non-Native communities to engage with “Living Nations, Living Words” and explore the project’s thematic touchpoints of visibility, persistence, resistance, and acknowledgement. During Joy’s third term, we are dedicating space on this blog for poets to reflect on their outreach.
MUSIC
thereportergroup.org

Off the Shelf: Looking for romance

A recipe for romance novels: 1) Take two insecure people who are attracted to each other. 2) Have them each believe the other can’t possibly be interested. 3) Mix in several misunderstandings and at least one major crisis. 4) Stir until you have a happy ending. This oversimplification explains why...
BOOKS & LITERATURE

Comments / 0

Community Policy