Hollywood Murder of Music Mogul’s Wife: Police Chief Says Not A Random Attack, Not Clear If It Was a Robbery Attempt

By Roger Friedman
Showbiz411
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt is too soon to classify the incident as a home invasion or a follow-home robbery, Stainbrook said, but he did not think it was a “random attack.” “The motives in this case are still unknown, and we’re investigating all possible motives,” he said. “We will not speculate on anything...

www.showbiz411.com

Variety

Suspect Arrested in Jacqueline Avant Killing

A suspect has been arrested in the killing of Jacqueline Avant, the Beverly Hills Police Department announced in a press conference Thursday. Police arrested Aariel Maynor, 29, who allegedly shot and killed Avant after breaking into her Beverly Hills home early Wednesday morning. Avant was the wife of music industry legend Clarence Avant, the mother of Democratic fundraiser Nicole Avant and the mother-in-law of Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos. Several cameras caught Maynor’s vehicle driving east out of Beverly Hills after the shooting. Around 3:30 a.m., Hollywood police responded to a reported shooting in the 6000 block of Graciosa Drive. There, they found...
BEVERLY HILLS, CA
TMZ.com

Jacqueline Avant Shooting Suspect Caught on Video Hour After Murder

3:30 PM PT -- Maynor was sentenced to 4 years for second-degree robbery with enhancements for prior felony conviction in November 2018. He was released on parole supervision on Sept. 1, 2021 after serving his full sentence. The man who allegedly killed Jacqueline Avant was caught in a backyard roughly...
Person
Clarence Avant
Person
Ted Sarandos
CBS LA

Oprah On Shooting Death Of Jacqueline Avant: ‘Numbed And In Shock’

LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) – Oprah Winfrey has issued a response to the slaying of philanthropist Jacqueline Avant, who was shot and killed in a home invasion in Beverly Hills in the early morning hours Wednesday. Police tape blocks access to the 1100 block of Maytor Place in Beverly Hills, Calif., where Jacqueline Avant was shot and killed on Dec. 1, 2021. (Getty Images) The 81-year-old Avant was shot and killed just before 2:30 a.m. Wednesday in the 1100 block of Maytor Place. Her 90-year-old husband, renowned music executive Clarence Avant, along with a security guard, were present at the time of the shooting,...
CBS Chicago

2 Men Charged With Attempted Murder In The Shooting Of A CPD Officer

By Mary Chappell CHICAGO (CBS) — Two men were charged with attempted murder in the Wednesday night shooting of a Chicago Police officer in Calumet Heights, authorities said. Adonis Covington, 21, of Gresham, and Michael Taylor, 26, of Avalon Park, were charged with multiple felonies, including two counts attempted murder, according to Chicago Police. Michael Taylor, 26. A mugshot of Adonis Covington, 21, was unavailable. Police pulled over the car to conduct a “traffic investigation” Wednesday night in the 9200 block of Stony Island Avenue when they were involved in an exchange of gunfire with the offenders, police said. A Chicago Police officer was shot in the leg and the offenders tried to flee, police said. The officer was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was stabilized. One of the offenders was shot in the torso, and his condition was unknown, according to police. Covington and Taylor were taken into custody shortly after the incident in the 9100 block of South Harper Avenue and a weapon was recovered from the scene, police said. They are set to appear in bond court Saturday afternoon.
CHICAGO, IL
#Murder#Hollywood#Police#Los Angeles Times#Trousdale Estates
foxla.com

West Hollywood stabbing: Man accused of attacking random shopper outside a Whole Foods in custody

LOS ANGELES - A man accused of stabbing a random shopper outside a Whole Foods in West Hollywood is in custody after a days-long search for the suspect. Back on November 15, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department responded to a call of a stabbing at the Whole Foods in the 7800 block of Santa Monica Boulevard. Upon arrival, a shopper was spotted bleeding from his neck and arms.
NBC Los Angeles

Man Shot to Death in Hollywood During Attempted Robbery Outside Restaurant

A man was killed Tuesday in a fatal shooting in Hollywood, and police believe it was related to an attempted robbery. Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department's Hollywood Station responded at 2:10 a.m. to 7181 Sunset Boulevard outside the Bossa Nova Restaurant on multiple calls of a shooting, where they found an unresponsive 23-year-old man, said LAPD Officer Drake Madison.
cbslocal.com

Police: 84-Year-Old Woman Attacked In Attempted Purse Robbery

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police are searching for a woman they say followed an 84-year-old woman home and tried to rob her. It happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday near East 117th Street and Madison Avenue. Police said the victim noticed someone was following her while she walked home. When...
Deadline

Jackie Avant Killing Suspect Arrested, Police Say, After Shooting Himself In Foot

A suspect in yesterday’s shooting death of Jackie Avant is in police custody, Beverly Hills police announced this afternoon. Police identified the suspect as a 29-year-old Los Angeles man, Aariel Maynor. The suspect was caught during a second robbery an hour after leaving the Avant residence. Maynor apparently had accidentally shot himself in the foot. At a press briefing this afternoon, Beverly Hills police Chief Mark Stainbrook said Maynor has an extensive criminal record and is on parole, and was in possession of an AR-15 rifle when he was arrested at the site of the second robbery. LAPD were called to a Beachwood...
Showbiz411

Beverly Hills Police Say They Have Suspect in Jackie Avant Murder But Don’t Know Why He Did It

The Beverly Hills Police are always quick to tidy up a messy murder. In the case of Jackie Avant, they now think they have their man. After saying yesterday that this “wasn’t a random attack,” the BHPD now have a random attacker. They arrested Maynor, Aariel, a 29-year-old black male of Los Angeles, California. They say he’s tied to another break in, in Hollywood, a short time later.
KCRA.com

Man convicted of murder during attempted robbery in Fair Oaks in 2010

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A man was convicted of a murder Friday that happened during an attempted robbery in Fair Oaks in 2010, according to the Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office. John Francis Meskell was arrested in 2020 in connection with the murder of Cristian Anton. Around 1 a.m. on...
theadvocate.com

Man who twice shot nightclub patron in armed robbery jailed on attempted murder, BRPD says

A man who twice shot someone and demanded $200 cash after a fight outside a nightclub has been arrested on attempted murder, according to the Baton Rouge Police Department. Police say it was shortly after 1 a.m. on Nov. 26 when Ralphall Patterson, 30, picked a fight with someone leaving DJ Club Elite on Tom Drive, a street between Lobdell and Wooddale boulevards and just north of Bon Marche Community Park.
BATON ROUGE, LA
click orlando

13-year-old arrested on attempted murder charge in shooting near Carver Middle School, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two teens who attend a private Christian school in Orlando were arrested following a shooting near Carver Middle School, police announced on Friday. A 13-year-old was arrested on charges of attempted murder and a 14-year-old stands accused of carrying a concealed firearm, Orlando police said. Both teens attend El Bethel Christian Academy, according to police.

