Agriculture

National Beef announces chief sustainability officer

By Andy Nelson
meatpoultry.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKANSAS CITY, MO. – National Beef Packing Company LLC has named Rob Cannell chief sustainability officer. Cannell, who reports to Tim Klein, National Beef’s chief...

www.meatpoultry.com

