ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

‘Breathing Black’ Explores Healing and Black Joy Through the Eyes of Baltimoreans

Baltimore magazine
Baltimore magazine
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In her directorial debut, Breathing Black, Baltimore filmmaker Tina Canady initiates a timely and necessary conversation: How do Black Baltimore residents heal and make space for joy during their genocide? It’s a question that arose for Canady—a seasoned thespian who holds a BFA in drama from NYU and has graced the...

www.baltimoremagazine.com

Comments / 0

 

BALTIMORE EAT & DRINK

More
 

BALTIMORE THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
kmuw.org

'The Hand of God' explores the duality of the beautiful and the hideous

As The Hand of God begins, a woman stands by a street in Naples when a fancy car rolls up, the window rolls down, and a striking man tells her he knows her name and also that she’s been struggling to have children. The man claims to be San Gennaro, the patron saint of Naples who died in the 4th century, and he says if she comes with him he will cure her troubles. She accepts, partly because he knows more about her intimate details than any person could know, but even more so because there’s something thoroughly bewitching about him. He takes her to a secluded location where they meet The Little Monk, another figure from Neapolitan religious folklore, and San Gennaro tells her to lean down and kiss The Little Monk’s head. She does, and at that moment, the saint grabs her rear end, telling her now the ritual is complete and she and her husband will be able to conceive.
RELIGION
Baltimore magazine

Submersive Productions Returns with New Showcase ‘rECHOllection’

Ever stop to think about the kind of Baltimore we’ll live in 11 years from now? Imagine our great city in the throes of a remorseless and invasive global virus—kind of like the one that we’ve persisted through for months now, only worse this time. This new infectious agent has its sights set on our species and its digital creations. Shared memories, sustained thanks to technology, have fizzled. And what’s left? An atmosphere so mangled by the grave effects of climate change that air is now a danger to our skin. Full body gear is worn outdoors and social distancing remains a necessary practice.
BALTIMORE, MD
earmilk.com

Dessireé explores vulnerability and expression as a Black woman on Tell Me Y

Alt-soul musician Dessireé takes a deep dive into the nuances of being a Black woman, moving from raw vulnerability to vibrant creativity led by a powerful combination of soulful vocals, rich soundscapes and empowering lyricism on her debut EP Tell Me Y. Infused with her signature jazz sound with innovative themes underpinned by a core message of freedom for Black women, Dessireé draws us into a sonic journey that’s intimate and relatable.
MUSIC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Maryland Entertainment
Local
Maryland Society
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Entertainment
Govans, MD
Baltimore, MD Society
City
Baltimore, MD
The Guardian

The Wiz review – a warm and wondrous ode to Black joy

Director Matthew Xia’s updated staging of The Wiz – the 1970s “super soul musical” based on The Wizard of Oz – begins, like MGM’s beloved film of L Frank Baum’s children’s book, in a world drained of colour. Kansas is the name of the grey tower block where Dorothy lives with her Aunt Em and Uncle Henry, watching news footage of Black Lives Matter protests flicker across the TV in black and white.
MOVIES
IndieWire

‘Harlem’ Review: Tracy Oliver’s Vibrant Amazon Prime Series Pulses with Heart and Vigor

In Harlem, under the weight of a deep history, courses a destiny of magnetic laughter and the pulses of proud people, both built by Black women. The historic neighborhood and its inhabitants have always been under threat, whether it’s the extralegal justice system, dirty policing, or racism. Now its gravest hazard, afflicting other predominantly African-American neighborhoods, stretching from the South Side of Chicago to South Los Angeles, is gentrification. No one has borne the brunt of these systematic hurdles more than the recipients of misogynoir: Black women. “Harlem,” the vibrant, colorful Amazon series created by Tracy Oliver (“Girls Trip”), follows four...
TV SERIES
KING-5

Book explores the healing power of music

In her book "Saved by a Song," author and musician Mary Gauthier shares why anyone and everyone should look into writing a song!. She joined the show to talk about the book and her thoughts on the power of music. ABOUT THE BOOK:. "Saved by a Song," from Grammy-nominated folk...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Floyd
Salt Lake Tribune

Explore the Southwest through the eyes of local writers

Editor’s note • This article is part of 150 Things To Do, a reporting project and newsletter exploring the best that Utah has to offer. Click here to sign up for the 150 Things weekly newsletter. In the welcome to “New World Coming: Frontline Voices on Pandemics, Uprisings, and Climate...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
buffalospree.com

Healing happens at joy

That feeling of your heart-bursting happiness when your cup is running over with pure bliss? The tears that come to your eyes when you see a baby for the first time, or watching that baby take her first steps? It could be an elated scream as the roller coaster careens down the track or the way your dog welcomes you home each and every time you come through the door. Joy is present in so much of life, and an important emotion to experience as often as we can.
HEALTH
San Bernardino County Sun

Professing Faith: Dante reborn in his journey through purgatory

One of the difficulties of any discussion of Dante’s “Divine Comedy” is that if anyone has actually read the critter, they most likely have read only the first third of it, that is, the “Inferno.” Somehow the lurid description of human sin and its utterly painful potential generally captivates human interest.
RELIGION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Mental Health#Nyu#Breathing Black#Bfa
boisestatepublicradio.org

Two Joseph Moores — one Black, one white — inspire NY Tenement Museum to explore Black history

New York City’s Tenement Museum is expanding its mission. When it opened 1988, the museum devoted the Orchard Street tenement building to recreating the immigrant experience by exploring the lives of the immigrant families who lived in the five-storey, 22-apartment building in the 19th and 20 centuries. Because no Black families lived at 97 Orchard St., the area’s Black community was not a major focus — until now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thebluegrasssituation.com

WATCH: Hana Aluna, “You & Jesus & Folk”

In Their Words: “I wrote ‘You & Jesus & Folk’ about a year after a friendship ended, when I realized that I actually had feelings for her the whole time. At the time of writing the song, I thought that I was just ‘disguising’ it as a breakup song, but when I realized how I had felt it all made sense and sort of clicked together. I never really saw it as a hit or anything; it was just a very special song to me. So, when the guys at Santa Barbara Records wanted it on the album and it got so much attention, I was so surprised and excited for the future of this little tune. Working with Santa Barbara Records has been an amazing experience for me — for all the reasons other labels had said no, these guys said hell yes. I knew I’d enjoy working with them, but they really do feel like a family to me. I feel totally accepted, understood, and seen by them. They make sure to keep my core values at the forefront of our projects and I’m so grateful to be working with them.” — Hana Aluna.
MUSIC
ftc.co

When Home Hurts: A Book Review

It is very likely that When Home Hurts: A Guide for Responding Wisely to Domestic Abuse in Your Church (Christian Focus, 2021) by Jeremy Pierre and Greg Wilson will prove to be the most important book I’ve read all year. At the time of my writing this, it is the beginning of November, which means there are still two months of reading ahead of me, and this prediction could prove untrue, but I find it unlikely. As a pastor, I have a deep heartache for the sinful circumstances that have transpired in our body in the past couple of years, which have eventuated in this work’s place on my bookshelf. But I am nevertheless profoundly grateful for God’s grace in giving me and my fellow pastors the opportunity to grow in wisdom and care for Christ’s precious flock.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Philanthropy
NewsBreak
Movies
Standard-Examiner

OCA exhibit explores body-landscape connection through feminine eyes

“LAND BODY” is a new winter exhibit at Ogden Contemporary Arts that explores the connections between the human body and its landscapes from the perspectives of 11 female-identifying artists, opening on Dec. 10 from 5-8 p.m. at OCA Center in Ogden. It is the debut curatorial project at OCA for...
OGDEN, UT
editorials24.com

Jay Jay Phillips, AGT Keyboardist, Dies of COVID at 30

Jay Jay Phillips, a rock musician who competed on “America’s Got Talent” in 2009 and 2017, has died. He was 30. The big-haired musician died from COVID-19, which he was battling over Thanksgiving week. The Instagram account of Phillips’ band posted a tribute to the keyboardist earlier this week.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Baltimore magazine

Baltimore magazine

Baltimore, MD
304
Followers
266
Post
23K+
Views
ABOUT

Baltimore magazine serves as a user’s guide to the region, both in print and online. Through world-class design, bold photography, and captivating writing, we point you to the best in food, drink, arts, culture, fashion, and more. We also introduce you to Baltimore’s most fascinating people and dig deep on the subjects that matter most to our readers. We passionately chronicle and celebrate this complicated, wonderful, vibrant city we all love. We know everything about this town. And soon you will, too.

 https://www.baltimoremagazine.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy