‘Breathing Black’ Explores Healing and Black Joy Through the Eyes of Baltimoreans

In Their Words: “I wrote ‘You & Jesus & Folk’ about a year after a friendship ended, when I realized that I actually had feelings for her the whole time. At the time of writing the song, I thought that I was just ‘disguising’ it as a breakup song, but when I realized how I had felt it all made sense and sort of clicked together. I never really saw it as a hit or anything; it was just a very special song to me. So, when the guys at Santa Barbara Records wanted it on the album and it got so much attention, I was so surprised and excited for the future of this little tune. Working with Santa Barbara Records has been an amazing experience for me — for all the reasons other labels had said no, these guys said hell yes. I knew I’d enjoy working with them, but they really do feel like a family to me. I feel totally accepted, understood, and seen by them. They make sure to keep my core values at the forefront of our projects and I’m so grateful to be working with them.” — Hana Aluna.

MUSIC ・ 5 DAYS AGO