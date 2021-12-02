The City of Santa Ana - Teen Excursions Program Team is gearing up for our next teen excursion to the premiere of Spider-Man, No Way Home on Saturday, 12/18/21 at the Century Stadium 25 & XD Theatres in Orange, from 4:30pm to 10pm. This is a free excursion for all Santa Ana Teens. The Teen Excursion Program will take 55 Santa Ana teens on first come, first served basis.

All participating teens need to register through our city website; https://secure.rec1.com/CA/santa-ana-ca/catalog or scan the QR code. Download the registration packet and return it at Salgado Community Center: 706 N. Newhope ST. Santa Ana, 92703. Participating teens must be between the ages of 13 to 17 years old at the time of the excursion and live in the City of Santa Ana. For more information, please contact us at (714) 571-4267.